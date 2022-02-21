Lowell police seeking man in connection with shooting

LOWELL -- Police are seeking a Springdale man in connection with a shooting Saturday.

Martesh Shamar Logan is the suspect in the shooting, which left one person injured, according to a press release from the Lowell Police Department.

Police went at 2:59 p.m. Saturday to Bogey Drive at The Links regarding a report of shots fired with at least one person injured, according to the press release.

The 48-year-old shooting victim was transported to an area hospital, according to the release.

Logan, 24, had left the scene in a black 2014 Ford Fusion, the release states.

An argument preceded the shooting, according to the release. The officers were not able to located the gun at the scene so police believe Logan is still in possession of the weapon, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, the release states.

Logan is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to the police.

Police want anyone who comes into contact with Logan to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Logan's whereabouts can call Lowell police at (479) 659-8888.