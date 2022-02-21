MASTER CLASS: Inspiring goals can include tough moves like Med Ball Floor Jack Pushups





I have always believed in setting goals, both professionally and personally. Goal setting establishes a pathway to achievement, complete with milestones along the way. But it's important to draw a distinction between goals and expectations.

The former contributes to motivation while the latter can detract from it.

It's helpful to think about the nuances between these two mindsets.

As many know already, goals should follow the S.M.A.R.T. principle. They should be specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-based. These five parameters ensure that progress toward a goal can be evaluated and the goal can actually be accomplished — as opposed to remaining a wish or dream.

But creating a goal in this S.M.A.R.T. fashion is hard. It forces people to really think about whether they want to be accountable to themselves (and potentially others) for achieving that goal. It creates a sense of responsibility, because no one wants to be in the position of explaining why a goal couldn't be achieved within a given time period.

I think that's OK. Goals are designed to inspire action, and even if the goal isn't achieved, improvement almost always takes place. And that's the point of goal setting.

It's not necessarily about achieving 100% of the goals you set. As Michael Jordan put it, "I've failed over and over again in my life, and that is why I succeed."

Although Jordan lost more than 300 games and missed 9,000 shots over the course of his career, he continued to set goals and worked to achieve as many as possible.

Expectations, on the other hand, can be dangerous. If you expect yourself to achieve a specific goal without giving credit to yourself for what was achieved, success will feel like failure.

Expectations also tend to be more outcome-based than process-based. A statement like, "I expect to win the company weight-loss challenge" is vastly different from "My goal is to lose 10 pounds before May 1." One sets an expectation that's relative to the performance of other people, and the other establishes a goal where the only reliance is upon oneself.

Some will argue that their expectations hold them more accountable than their goals, and that may be true for certain people. I'd submit that goals tend to be as effective without the downside of disappointed expectations, but we can debate that one until the end of time.

My point is that goals are healthy, necessary agents of change.

This week's exercise is another agent of change, and perfect for those with fitness goals to achieve. The Med Ball Floor Jack Pushup (say that five times fast) is a lot of fun and appropriate for those with some strength-training experience.

1. Select two medicine balls and place them on the floor. Choose balls that have a little "give" -- without being squishy -- so they won't be excessively unstable under your wrists.

2. Place one hand on each medicine ball and get into the "up" phase of a pushup with both arms fully extended.

3. Lower your torso down until your chest is in line with the medicine balls.

4. Reverse direction and press the torso all the way back up.

5. As you reach the top, do a plank jack by jumping your feet away from one another for 12 to 24 inches, then quickly jump them back together.

6. Continue this pattern of a pushup and a plank-jack until you've completed 12 repetitions.

7. Perform two or three sets.

For an experiment, I'd suggest setting a simple goal for the next four weeks. Maybe it's completing 12 workouts, or drinking 64 ounces of water each day. Whatever the goal is, try to follow the S.M.A.R.T. principle. And email me to let me know how it goes.

I hope to receive some notes about your achievements in the coming weeks. Let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com















