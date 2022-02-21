• Grammy Award-winning singer Usher will be returning to Las Vegas in a new residency show that launches this July -- but at a new venue. After his record-breaking 20-show stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace last year, Usher is now moving to Dolby Live at Park MGM for the new show, kicking off July 15. Described as "immersive," the 23-show, four-month residency will incorporate audience interaction, as the "Let It Burn" crooner performs his previous chart-topping hits and new music at the 5,200-seat entertainment venue. Tickets go on sale Saturday, with fan presale tickets becoming available through Thursday. Bruno Mars informally announced Usher's new gig back in December, when the R&B singer joined him onstage at the newly launched Dolby Live. After they performed a few of Usher's hits together, the pop superstar told the audience, "Usher is playing here next year, so get your tickets." Mars and Anderson .Paak are scheduled to headline a residency -- under their Silk Sonic banner -- this spring.

• Kevin Costner, the Academy Award-winning actor-director, is lobbying Utah lawmakers to offer more tax rebates to films that choose to shoot in rural parts of the state. Costner told the Deseret News that he has several movies he would like to film in Utah, but doing so will depend on the outcome of Senate Bill 49, which is currently under consideration in the Utah Legislature."My biggest hope is that the state backs SB49 and that dream becomes a reality," he said. "I don't really want to go anywhere else with these five movies." Utah and other states have increasingly ratcheted up the size of incentives they offer to film and TV productions as part of efforts to compete for their business. Utah currently offers up to $8.3 million in tax rebates annually to productions that chose to film in the state. Under the Utah Film Commission's Motion Picture Incentive Program, productions can be refunded 20 to 25% of the taxes they pay on direct production expenditures, including goods, services, wages and income, up to the maximum allowed amount. Senate Bill 49 would lift the $8.3 million cap for productions filmed in rural areas of the state. Costner's push comes years after 'Yellowstone" moved most of its production from Utah to Montana after lawmakers there increased the size of that state's incentive program. Costner's attorney told The Deseret News that Costner would likely chose not to shoot films including his upcoming Western "Horizon" in Utah unless the state offered more incentives.