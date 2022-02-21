GOLF

Niemann goes wire-to-wire

Joaquinn Niemann survived a few nervous moments at Riviera and polished off a big week Sunday when he closed with an even-par 71 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Genesis Invitational in 53 years. Staked to a three-shot lead, Niemann's margin was down to one when he made a 7-foot birdie on the eighth hole and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young sailed the green and made bogey. The 23-year-old from Chile chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th to stretch his lead to five, and he held on for a two-shot victory over British Open champion Collin Morikawa (65) and Young, whose last hopes ended with a bogey from the bunker on the 16th. Young shot 70. About the only thing Niemann missed was a chance to break the oldest tournament scoring record on the PGA Tour. With two bogeys on the back nine, Niemann finished at 19-under 265, one short of the score Lanny Watkins had in 1985. Morikawa holed an eagle chip on the infamous and reachable 10th hole that one-hopped into the cup, and two late birdies gave him a chance. But he missed a 10-footer on the 18th in his bid to win and reach No. 1 in the world. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at 7-under.

Langer breaks PGA record

Already the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, Bernhard Langer completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday for his record fourth Chubb Classic title in Naples, Fla. Langer won at 64 years, 5 months, 23 days to push his victory total to 43 on the 50-and-over tour, two behind Hale Irwin for the record, and win for the 16th consecutive season. The German star became the oldest tour winner in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia. Langer closed with his second consecutive 4-under 68, birdieing the par-5 18th on Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course for the third day in a row, to finish at 16-under 200. He beat Tim Petrovic by three strokes after taking a two-stroke lead into the final round. Langer opened Thursday by shooting his age with a 64. In the final round, the two-time Masters champion had six birdies -- going 4 for 4 on the par 5s -- and two bogeys. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted a 72 on Sunday and finished at 1-under 215 while Glen Day (Little Rock) finished with a 74 on Sunday for an even-par 216.

First title for An

Byeong Hun An won the LECOM Suncoast Classic for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, shooting a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over four players at Lakewood Branch, Fla. An was making his seventh career start on the tour. The 30-year-old from South Korea bogeyed the final hole to finish at 17-under 267 at Lakewood National. The 2009 U.S. Amateur champion at age 17, he won the 2015 BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour for his biggest professional victory. Seonghyeon Kim (66), Scott Harrington (67), Ben Griffin (70) and MJ Daffue (71) tied for second. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Sunday and posted a four-day total of 13-under 271. Zack Fischer (Texarkana) shot a 70 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 12-under 272.

TENNIS

Spanish teen wins at Rio

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to win the Rio Open on Sunday. The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final to the delight of Brazilian fans at the clay-court tournament. The seventh-seeded Spaniard won his first professional match in Rio de Janeiro two years ago and his first tournament last year at Umag, Croatia, also on clay. Alcaraz's path to the title included upsetting top-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and then beating another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals.

Norries earns Delray title

Cameron Norrie won the third ATP Tour title of his career Sunday, the No. 1 seed beating second-seeded Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) in the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. All three of those titles for Norrie have come in the last seven months, after he won at Los Cabos in July and then Indian Wells in October. Norrie -- who was only 2-5 in 2022 entering this tournament -- also had to do it the hard way against the huge-hitting Opelka, who piled up 25 aces. Opelka had won 14 of his last 17 tiebreakers before Sunday, when Norrie managed to win two of them.

SOCCER

U.S. blanks New Zealand

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh scored second-half goals for the United States and three own goals in the first half by New Zealand's Meikayla Moore propelled the Americans to a 5-0 victory Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup. Coach Vlatko Andonovski is evaluating younger players during the four-team round-robin tournament with stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath not on the roster. The U.S. played to a scoreless draw against the Czech Republic on Thursday night but bounced back against the Football Ferns. The three own goals by Moore is the first time that has happened in a U.S. women's national team match. Andonovski said he thought Moore was in the right position to defend on all three own goals despite the final result.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ashley first in Top Fuel

Justin Ashley won the Top Fuel final in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series opener Sunday, beating Austin Prock in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, Calif. Ashley had a 3.694-second run at 314.53 mph for his third career victory. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, and Erica Enders in Pro Stock. Hight won the Winternationals for the fifth time. The three-time season champion beat Ron Capps with a 3.861 at 329.58 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his 54th career victory.

