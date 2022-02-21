On Trump, Hutchinson takes different path from other Republicans

WASHINGTON -- Surrounded by reporters at a Washington, D.C., hotel weeks ago, Gov. Asa Hutchinson didn't mince words when asked about Donald Trump.

"I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again as president," said the GOP governor.

The Republican Party has different voices, he stated, and there are many people out there who could take the lead.

With the end of his tenure as governor in sight in January 2023, the term-limited Hutchinson is continuing to separate himself from the Trump political brand embraced by many of his fellow GOP lawmakers.

In Arkansas, top Republicans are not following his lead.

Both Sen. John Boozman of Rogers and Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro tout Trump endorsements as they run for reelection. U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock has he would accept an endorsement from the former president.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was one of Trump's press secretaries during his administration, secured his support more than a year ago.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who is running for state attorney general, received a Trump endorsement as well.

How to approach Trump's influence, and his false election claims, is a question facing Republicans across the nation as the GOP aims to retake control on Capitol Hill this election cycle.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson continues to put space between himself and the former president.

There are other differences too between Hutchinson and other GOP lawmakers.

Members of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation often rail against President Joe Biden, criticizing his administration with sharp rhetoric.

On social media, Sen. Tom Cotton of Little Rock went so far as to call Biden a "pathological liar" the same day the president delivered a speech noting the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In January 2021, rioters backing Trump violently fought their way into the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers conducted a process to formalize Biden's election victory.

In contrast to his colleagues, Hutchinson often strikes a collegial tone with Biden, even though the two leaders have disagreed on aspects of the covid-19 pandemic response. Hutchinson, for example, opposed Biden's efforts to implement a vaccine-or-testing rule for workers at larger companies.

Hutchinson has also praised a sprawling bipartisan infrastructure law that's estimated to funnel billions of dollars to Arkansas. The state's congressional delegation voted against the package.

And yet, despite his messaging on Trump, Hutchinson's popularity in the state remains stable. A poll in the fall listed Hutchinson's approval rating at 57%.

The governor's office said Hutchinson was not available for an interview.

Hutchinson is partisan and conservative but has never taken to exaggerated rhetoric, said Janine Parry, the author of the poll and a professor of political science at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"He's got decades of experience and he knows that hyperbole not only is rude, but it doesn't get things done," Parry said.

Hutchinson is interested in topics governors usually put a focus on, things like attracting business investment, creating jobs, funding schools and improving infrastructure, she said.

Plus he's not running for reelection, a dynamic that gives him room to maneuver and allows him to forgo appealing to the base of the state's Republican Party, she said.

"He's not a fire breather," said Davy Carter, a former Arkansas House speaker.

Carter described the governor as pragmatic and said people know his intentions are good and his leadership is coming from a genuine place. Carter says he hopes the governor runs for president.

Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, said Hutchinson holds an ability to leave people feeling respected, even if they don't like his ultimate decision on a topic.

Hutchinson continues to bolster his national profile, serving as chairman of the National Governors Association, a prominent bipartisan organization.

Hutchinson traveled last month to the nation's capital to attend the winter meeting of the governors organization, where he continued to stress the importance of computer science education for students in grade school.

On the trip, he talked about bipartisan politics as he joined New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on NBC's "Meet the Press." Later, Hutchinson and Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson attended a black-tie dinner in Mount Vernon, Va., with the president and other governors.

The governor then capped off the Washington, D.C., trip with a meeting at the White House, where he urged Biden to give states flexibility when it comes to a bipartisan infrastructure law.

He's been a recurring guest on Sunday political shows and has shown a willingness to use the platform to weigh in on contentious issues.

Days after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol, Hutchinson appeared on CNN and said Trump shared some responsibility in the attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Hutchinson's mention of Trump stood in stark contrast to the response from the six-member Arkansas congressional delegation. A portion of the delegation issued statements on the one-year anniversary, but none addressed Trump's role in the events of Jan. 6.

"So we have to, one, make sure we show that that was unacceptable. We have to define it in the right way. It was an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power," the Republican governor said on CNN.

"We're going to have a good 2022. I'm excited about the elections," the governor said about the Republican Party in the CNN interview. "But at the same time, if we want to be a party of strength over the long term, then we've got to not diminish and minimize the consequences of Jan. 6."