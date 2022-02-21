OPINION | A WORD: ‘I swan’ traveled to Arkansas from old England





We're talking about old odd words.

Nobody has piped up about the "coo sheep" Claudia Davis asked after (see arkansasonline.com/221coo); but reader Elizabeth Windsor Henry has written to remind us about the swanning.

"My grandmother frequently said 'I swanee,' and my husband heard 'I swan' from his grandmother," she said.

From Google, Henry gathered that these phrases descend from "I shall warrant ye," an expression from northern England that melted while hopping the pond. "It's a way of saying 'I swear' without sounding crude," she said. It can mean "I declare!"

I've never heard "I swan" used in the wild except with deliberate humor. But my friend who resides on yonder Op-Ed Mountain, Brenda Looper, has readers who do hear it and say it, too. She wrote about this Nov. 17, 2021 (see arkansasonline.com/221brenda).

Somebody, please find me a shepherd to answer Davis' question, or I swan, I will make stuff up.

