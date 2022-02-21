OPINION | OLD NEWS: Free-love colony founder jailed for adultery in 1926





Heads up, Friend Reader: This is Part 3 in an Old News series. See Part 1 at arkansasonline.com/214part and Part 2 at arkansasonline.com/221more.

In 1922 Charles "Barley" Garland popped back onto the national news radar by accepting his inheritance, which had grown from $1 million to $1.6 million. But he did not — as some reported — take the money to appease an alienated, pregnant wife or protect his darling babies.

No, the muckraking writer and then-socialist Upton Sinclair had scolded Garland through the mail, and he was lobbied in person at April Farm by an old family connection, civil rights activist Roger Baldwin.

Baldwin (1884-1981) was one of the extraordinary Americans (such as Helen Keller and Jeannette Rankin) who founded the American Civil Liberties Union in January 1920. Decades later, Gen. Douglas MacArthur would hail Baldwin as "one of the architects of our cherished American way of life." But in 1922, Baldwin was a "celebrated jailbird," as Pennsylvania reporter Dick Cowen (1931-2015) put it.

Cowen's 1,000-page manuscript about Barley Garland (see arkansasonline.com/214yale) includes Baldwin's account of how he talked Garland into creating a trust to fund all sorts of progressive causes, but primarily to back the pioneering and experimental social and the labor agencies of the day.

Garland agreed at once, Baldwin said, if he could let the trustees handle everything. "It was not long before we set up a corporation, the American Fund for Public Service. Charlie refused to be a part of it. He left everything to the trustees."

Better known as the Garland Fund, it contributed to some famous legal cases and causes, including a nascent NAACP. Baldwin said there were a few stinkers, too; but intrigued readers can look up the Garland Fund and make their own appraisals.

Charles named one of his sons after Baldwin — Roger Garland, born in 1935. That's an especially fun fact because an anti-communist magazine, The National Republic, declared Garland dead in 1930.

After Garland took his inheritance, reporters flocked to April Farm in North Carver, Mass., looking for a swell story about a young man who'd learned his lesson after a lonely New England winter, taken his money and crawled back to his wife. Instead they found bookish young women. They were hanging around Garland's farm, having opinions.

Clever headline writers mocked them as his "cranial comrades," "mental mates" and "the most exotic peasantry to come out of the better Eastern colleges." The New York Times called whatever was afoot at April Farm "philosophical bigamy."

Meanwhile, the wife, Mary Wrenn Garland, wasn't there. She and the baby were back at his mother's estate, where he visited her sometimes.

Imagine the baleful gaze of a lidless red eye sweeping across the states to grubby little April Farm, focusing upon Garland and especially his soul mate Lillian Conrad, formerly his mother's secretary. Conrad soon fled the scene, but by October 1922, she was replaced by another soul mate, Doris Benson.

A police chief in the area said something to the effect of "not in my back yard," and somewhere in 1923-24, Barley Garland and his farming friends quietly disappeared.

APRIL FARM No. 2

Lock, stock and philosophies of labor and love, they moved to Lower Milford Township in Pennsylvania.

In rural Lehigh County outside Allentown, April Farm avoided the burning red eye of scrutiny for a while — instead, as Cowen recounts, Pennsylvania's outrage of the year 1925 was a police raid on a hootchy-kootchy dance club where inadequately clothed white and Black people writhed together and Satan sawed on his fiddle.

But in fall 1925, the April Farm colonists decided to register for a town charter and to open a school for orphans. They wanted to do some good for the area.

When the county inspector, a Sunday School superintendent named Robert Stuart, drove the few dirt miles out of Allentown past two one-room schoolhouses to the farm, he sized up the 12 adults and three children living there as communists in a "free love" colony.

Neighbors testified that these were good people during a hearing at which Stuart grilled farm members about their plans for race mixing and co-mingling of religions, as well as hypothetical sex situations involving hypothetical teenagers. And lo, Lehigh County denied the charter in January 1926, on moral grounds: The colonists did not believe in marriage; they opposed educating children younger than age 10; and they appeared "disinclined to live according to the tenets of the community."

And then the newspapers of the nation discovered that Garland's new soul mate, blue-eyed blond and bobbed Bettina Hovey, had given birth on July 4, 1925, to her second child by Charles, and with Charles as her midwife.

Their baby, Barbetta, died at 3 months. A coffinmaker in town would not give them a coffin without a death certificate, so they applied for one — and signed their names to the application as the parents.

Headline, Arkansas Gazette, Jan. 12, 1926:

Millionaire Cult Leader Arrested.

Child's Mother Sought.

Bettina had rushed to consult a lawyer in New York. The next day she returned to Pennsylvania, went directly to District Attorney Orrin Boyle and told her story. After an hour's conversation, he dropped charges against her, as well as his plan to exhume the body.

The baby had been colicky and wailing for days, Bettina explained. Afraid no one in the house would get any sleep, the weary mother put her in a basket and set the basket on the porch. Sometime in the night, Barbetta smothered under a blanket.

A Hearst newspaper, The New York American, decided that Charles and Bettina buried her secretly by lantern light at the edge of the Great Swamp Cemetery near April Farm. The American described Bettina's "true mother's tears" and ran a fanciful illustration. I saw it in the May 23, 1926, Pittsburgh Press, under the headline "The Baby's Grave that Blighted Mr. Garland's Free Love Farm." The caption had an unusual amount of capitalization:

"In the Night Garland Himself Dug the Lonely Little Grave in an Out-of-the-Way Corner of the Cemetery and Bettina Hovey, So It Is Said, Weeping, Placed the Pathetic Little Body of Their Baby Daughter in Its Coffin, and Then the Hole Was Filled and a Branch of a Tree Stuck Into It for a Gravestone."

Charles was charged with adultery and released on bond. His wife called long distance from Boston, offering to assist in his defense. (Mary Wrenn, by the way, had kindly cared for Bettina after the birth of her first child with Charles.) An attorney assisted by the ACLU showed up, and rumor had it they were asking Clarence Darrow to join his defense.

On April 15, 1926, Garland appeared unexpectedly before Judge Claude T. Reno and entered a plea of no contest. When the judge asked why, Garland said he had reconciled with his wife.

The judge then fined him $500 and ordered him jailed for 60 days at Allentown.

On Aug. 10, 1926, a Massachusetts court granted Mary Wrenn a divorce from Charles and custody of their four children. She promised Charles would be allowed to visit the children; he did not contest her suit, and one of his associates testified for her that Charles had lived openly with Bettina.

This story goes on and on, but we cannot.

In January 1929, Mary Wrenn remarried and went on with her life. Charles stayed in touch with Bettina and helped support their two sons. April Farm split up in 1930, and Charles married another colonist, Ursula Feist, moved to New York and later to New Hampshire where he had a farm.

When he died in 1974, hardly a ripple appeared in the press.

