OPINION | READ TO ME: ‘Llama Llama’ author leaves little readers a reassuring book





"Everything Will Be OK" written by Anna Dewdney and illustrated by Judy Schachner (Viking Books for Young Readers, Feb. 15), ages 2-5, 32 pages, $18.99 hardcover, $10.99 ebook.

Telling a child that things will be OK is not the same as saying, "Get over it."

Kind adults want to protect the kids from sadness, trauma — any adversity. But if the goal is children who will grow into adult independence and the fullness of loving lives, we have to accept as fact that they will suffer. Knowing it, we can try to nurture their resilience.

I like the idea that children are born with the capacity to rebound from hard times but sturdy resilience develops through experiences (see arkansasonline.com/221roots). The bad ones will force them to grow; but it's the good ones — the warm interactions with other people, the deep knowledge of being safe and cared for — these ground kids so they can catch themselves when they trip and stand back up when they fall.

To a surprising (to me) extent, little children believe what people tell them about themselves. So, we should tell them that, come what may, no matter how awful they feel, they will be OK. They will cope. We will always love them.

All that to say that this picture book's a lovely choice for a warm interaction with a little kid.

Through Judy Schachner's charming illustrations (watercolor, acrylic, gouache, collage and mixed media), we follow a brown bunny and a small blue cat as they play together, including messing with another bunny that could be the brown bunny's sister. These three animal/kids encounter minor disappointments and annoyances, unfairness, small losses.

In rhyming verses, we assure these animals that everything will be OK.

They also have medium-size problems, including bad moods. And finally, "At times things seem very bad.

"You miss your mom. You miss your dad. The rain is cold. The sky is gray. It's getting dark. You've lost your way. You may fall down. You may be scared. You may see shadows everywhere.

"But you are brave and you are strong. You'll make it home before too long."

Anna Dewdney had intended to illustrate the book herself, but she died of cancer in 2016. She was 50 and in the prime of her writing career as the author of the Llama Llama series of children's books.

In 2013 (see arkansasonline.com/221anna) she told interviewer Jacqueline Cutler that "a good children's book can be read by an adult to a child, and experienced genuinely by both." This is a book like that.

Hold your mommy. Hold your dad.

Whatever happens, love will stay.

Hold the ones you love today.

Everything will be OK.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.



