100 years ago

Feb. 21, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- W. M. Sanders, who lives near Lone Rock, is showing samples of gold ore which he says will run $30 a ton according to assays he has received. The ore runs in shale and dolomite. Mr. Sanders has worked on this prospect for several years. When he first started the work, the assays showed only small values. He says that the values in the ore have been increasing as he penetrated the mountain. He thinks he has a bonanza and will organize a company to develop the property.

50 years ago

Feb. 21, 1972

• A memorial service for the five crewmen killed in the crash of an Air Force C-130 cargo plane Friday night three miles east of Little Rock Air Force Base will be held today. The C-130, which was stationed at LRAFB, crashed after a collision with the T-37 jet trainer from Webb Air Force Base in Texas. ... Those killed in the crash of the C-130 were Capt. Edwards D. Breen of Edgewater, N.J.; First Lt. Maurice L. Cherry of Jacksonville; T-Sgt. Raymond L. Hughes of Jacksonville; Sgt. William D. Blair of Jacksonville; First Lt. Henry M. Thorsen of Northbrook, Ill.

25 years ago

Feb. 21, 1997

• A bill to help public schools teach children character and good citizenship was approved Thursday by the House Education Committee. The bill said that while developing character and citizenship is primarily a parental responsibility, it must not remain isolated there. Rep. Josetta Wilkins, D-Pine Bluff, is lead sponsor of the bill that has 17 House members and seven senators as co-sponsors. Gov. Mike Huckabee, who spoke in favor of the bill Thursday, had asked the Legislature to improve character-building in the public schools in his State of the State address last month. ... Huckabee said money well spent in the classroom is better than paying for students gone awry in prisons. "We're not talking here about a particular sectarian or religious viewpoint," Huckabee said. "I would personally be adamantly opposed to any type of introduction of religious materials in our public schools." ... No one spoke against the bill and it was unanimously approved.

10 years ago

Feb. 21, 2012

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas honored Christopher Mercer, a recipient of one of the university's Silas Hunt Legacy Awards, with a public reception Monday. In 1948, Hunt became the first black student to attend UA since Reconstruction. The award, created in 2005, "recognizes African Americans whose significant achievements in life contribute to the community, the state and the nation," according to the university. Mercer, who will turn 88 on March 27, entered the law school in 1949 and has been an attorney since 1954. He served as an adviser to Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Gatson Bates during the Central High desegregation crisis in 1957.