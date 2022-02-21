Program to address violence in Little Rock seeks similar success to its efforts in Fort Smith

Restore Hope Arkansas, one of the 10 social work programs that recently won a contract from the Little Rock Board of Directors to address the rise in violent crime in the city, has a proven track record within the state, including success working in Pulaski County, the group's head said.

Paul Chapman, CEO of the organization, said he believes his group's evidence-based programs are a perfect fit for Little Rock, where the conversation over creating new social programs to tackle a rising murder rate has been contentious among some Board of Directors members and citizens looking for immediate results.

"Long term, we have to invest in alternatives or interventions that are evidence-based and you can track the outcomes," Chapman said.

The contract the city signed with Restore Hope agrees to pay $197,596 using money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The contract outlines a 12-month term beginning March 1 and ending Feb. 28, 2023. A final report is due to the city March 31, 2023.

Of the 10 service providers the city is contracting with, Restore Hope will get the fourth-largest payment, behind Arkansas Community Dispute Resolution Centers, UAMS and Our House. The largest payment from the $1.5 million going to the 10 groups is $200,000 to Our House.

Restore Hope uses experience in social services and a specially developed software system called HopeArc to connect clients with services and track progress in fields such as housing, employment, food, addiction recovery and child care.

"All of those are measured on a very well-defined spectrum of one to five," Chapman said, noting that allows the group to report its progress to the city.

Chapman said Restore Hope is about meeting clients where they are at, and has worked closely on child welfare cases and those with probation or parole conditions.

"Some of our clients have all three of those going on at the same time," he said.

The group's work in Fort Smith produced good results for reuniting foster children with their parents who had been locked up, Chapman said. The state's average reunification rate is 43%, but Restore Hope's work helped raise Fort Smith's rate to 83%, according to Chapman. Those numbers stayed about the same over two years working in the area, and the group was still assessing their effect from their third year of work.

The nonprofit's work also contributed to reducing incarceration by 40% in the Fort Smith area while the crime rate dropped 4%, according to statistics provided by Restore Hope.

The nonprofit has worked with the Pulaski County sheriff's office since Eric Higgins was elected sheriff in 2019, and he praised the group's broad approach to recovery and the data-based work it uses.

Higgins said Restore Hope staff have worked with men in the Pulaski County jail teaching a class that focuses on parenting, anger management, decision-making and finances. Those efforts are all based on reducing parole violations and recidivism.

That's an important goal, Higgins said, noting that he often hears of the same person in and out of county jail over many years, or several people from the same family ending up behind bars frequently.

Since the start of the class, the men's recidivism rate has been reduced to 12% and the women's rate has been at about 19%, Higgins said. That's not a direct comparison, he noted, because women are less likely to violate parole.

"We're seeing significant impact," Higgins said. "If we had more space and more classrooms in this facility, we could do more."

Inmates who take part in the classes are placed in the same part of the jail so they can help hold each other accountable in an effort to create a community that wants to improve themselves. These inmates are kept separate from other inmates who may not be on board with the program, Higgins said.

Chapman pointed out the importance of lowering the recidivism rate. Typically only 50% of parolees have full-time employment, he said, but that should change. While Chapman acknowledged the employment number isn't directly linked to the recidivism rate, he said it gives an idea.

Higgins said it's unfortunate that so many programs in Central Arkansas whose goal was to keep youths out of crime have been abandoned because of cost or a lack of interest, but he said he believes Restore Hope will stick.

"It's expensive to do this, but the return on your investment creates a safer community," he said. "It lends itself toward economic development."

One of Restore Hope's main goals is job training, but Chapman pointed out that is just a part of offering assistance to people in need. The group also focuses on food, shelter or addressing legal trouble, such as outstanding tickets or warrants.

"Often when you're in crisis, you tend to get a lot of tunnel vision. It's what we call 'tyranny of the moment,'" Chapman said. "If you and your kids are getting kicked out on Friday, it's hard to think about becoming a plumber."

The group also works to get people with suspended driver's licenses back into the good standing with law enforcement, addressing the factors that caused their license to be suspended so people can have safe and legal transport.

"It's going to be hard for me to have any type of employment, much less a career, if I can't drive in Arkansas," Chapman said.

Some have questioned the balance between police enforcing the law and social programs that try to prevent crime at an institutional level. Chapman said the two coexist.

Safety is like food or housing, he said, noting that when it's not there "you've got nothing to build on."

"It think it's a both/and approach," he said. "I don't think, I know."

Chapman said Restore Hope is about giving someone who feels beaten down a foothold from which to build. The group wants to get people to a place "where one slip won't cause it all to come crashing down."

Chapman wants Restore Hope to be a resource the city uses to assist citizens and hopes to eventually see the type of success Fort Smith and Pulaski County officials have seen after working with the group.

"If we can create an environment and give facts back to communities, they can do brilliant things," Chapman said.