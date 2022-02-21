Remember when, Arkansas? Students created Philander Smith’s first drum line in 2004





The year was 2004.

In the fall of Charles Jackson's senior year at Philander Smith College, Jackson wrote a proposal to then-college president Trudie Kibbe-Reed requesting approval to start a musical group. The Historically Black College had a well regarded choir, but after 127 years, Jackson thought, it was high time for a drum line.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff had one, why not Philander Smith?

Kibbe-Reed said yes, and the school paid for equipment. All Jackson needed were performers: drummers and dancers.

He told the Democrat-Gazette that a first campus meeting attracted "hardly anyone" willing to try out; but more than 80 students looked in on the second recruiting session. That was almost 10% of school enrollment in 2003-04.

By the time this photo appeared in the Feb. 22, 2004, Democrat-Gazette, the Philander Smith Marching Panthers were 19 students strong, including the drummers, three dancers and three student instructors. Cedric Hinton (seen in the photo above) was the drum major.

The drum line played in parades and at pep rallies. Members practiced about 16 hours a week, writing most of their own music and choreographing their own routines.

Some had never picked up drumsticks before they tried out.

Kyra Stewart, a freshman from California, said, "I learned to play by ear and by watching the guys' hand movements. I wanted to learn because we're making history here."

Arnella Hayes, the school director of admissions, was the group's first faculty adviser.

During their first performance in a homecoming parade, the gold-and-green drum line set off two car alarms. Their beats — including several students on snare drums, sophomore Jeff Boyd's quad set of tenor drums, and Chris Watkins' big bass drum — echoed off the buildings.

"This gives Philander its own spirit," Hinton said. "It will make our student body larger when people realize what we have here."

Support for marching and drum lines persists at Philander Smith, witness the November 2021 Panther Pride Parade and Pep Rally at which high school bands from around the area competed. The joyful beats from those high school musicians were heard miles away.



