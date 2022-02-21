State logs just 1 new death from virus

One new death was reported in Arkansas from covid-19 Sunday, marking the lowest daily increase in deaths since the weekend after Thanksgiving, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.











The drop in deaths on Sunday was significant compared with recent weeks. The seven-day average for deaths was 32.43, with 227 deaths in the past week.

There were 40 deaths reported in the state the previous Sunday. That weekend was the deadliest for covid-19 since December 2020.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there have been 10,292 covid-19 deaths reported in the state.

The state's total covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic reached 814,728 on Sunday, with 803 new cases reported since Saturday. The climb in cases was comparable to the previous Sunday, when 801 new cases were reported.

Active cases were at 11,306 on Sunday, down 603 from the 11,909 reported Saturday.

The average of new daily cases over a seven-day span was 1,122, which is the second-lowest total reported in 2022.

Hospitalizations declined for the 20th consecutive day, with 747 reported Sunday. That's 37 fewer hospitalizations than Saturday. The decrease is slightly less than the previous Sunday, when the number dropped by 44.

Intensive care unit admissions decreased by five, with 236 patients being treated in the state Sunday.

There also was a decrease in the number of people on ventilators, reported Sunday at 114, or nine fewer than what was reported Saturday.





Meg Mirivel, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health, said Sunday that numbers have finally lowered below past peaks that the state saw with the delta variant.

Even with numbers dropping, the public should continue taking precautions, Mirivel said.

"It is still important for people to get vaccinated," Mirivel said. "And if they test positive, they should talk to their health care provider about any treatments they qualify for."

Vaccination data was not reported Saturday, Mirivel said.

Vaccinations continued to increase, with 324 more people immunized between Friday and Sunday for a total of 1,563,232. Mirivel said the vaccination data was delayed Saturday and that any data reported Sunday included both days.

About 4,484 people were tested for covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday. The state saw 386 more people get tested the previous Sunday.