Super Quiz: Celebrities

1. Singer, actress and dancer nicknamed "J.Lo."

2. Canadian singer known as the "Prince of Pop."

3. Singer-songwriter and dancer known as the "Princess of Pop."

4. The 2008 debut album of this "lady" is titled "The Fame."

5. "Thank Me Later" was the debut studio album of this Canadian rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur.

6. Winner of the Best Actress Oscar for "La La Land."

7. Woman who won a Best Actress Oscar and was the highest paid actress in 2015 and 2016.

8. This highest paid celebrity in 2019 has feuded with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

9. He directed and starred in the film "Argo," winner of the Best Picture Oscar.

ANSWERS

1. Jennifer Lopez

2. Justin Bieber

3. Britney Spears

4. Lady Gaga

5. Drake

6. Emma Stone

7. Jennifer Lawrence

8. Taylor Swift

9. Ben Affleck