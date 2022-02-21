Troopers: 2 killed, 2 injured in Pulaski County crash

Two people were killed and two were injured in a Pulaski County crash Sunday evening, troopers said.

A male driving a 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck was headed east on U.S. 165 in Scott at 7:47 p.m. Sunday, when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Dodge Charger that was headed west, according to information from state police.

The driver of the truck, whose name and age were not listed on a preliminary crash report, and the driver of the Charger, Kokelia Brown, 36, of Damascus, were killed in the crash, troopers said.

Two passengers who were in the Charger, a 35-year-old man from Greenbrier and a 9-year-old boy, were injured as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 64 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.