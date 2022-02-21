UA softball splits at home

The 1oth-ranked University of Arkansas softball team split a pair of games Sunday to close the Razorback Invitational at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (7-3) lost the opener 8-6 to Illinois before coming back later in the day to pound Western Illinois 13-3 to finish 4-1 in the tournament. The Razorbacks had defeated Illinois 6-3 on Friday to open the tournament.

The Razorbacks led 6-2 over the Fighting Illini after five innings after Hannah Gammill's three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, but Illinois scored four times in the top of the sixth then added two more in the top of the seventh to secure the victory.

Hannah McEwen and KB Sides led Arkansas with two hits apiece.

Jenna Bloom (1-1) took the loss.

Against Western Illinois, the Razorbacks scored in every inning of the five-inning contest with Ellsworth leading the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with a double and home run while driving in three runs.

Danielle Gibson and Sam Torres each had a pair of RBI for Arkansas which had 13 hits, five of which went for extra bases.

Chenise Delce (2-1) went three innings to pick up the victory for the Razorbacks.