U.K. to end virus self-isolation requirement

LONDON -- People with covid-19 won't be required to self-isolate in England starting this week, the U.K. government announced, as part of a plan for "living with covid" that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ending all the legal restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the U.K. "protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms." He is expected to lay out details of the plan in Parliament today.

"I'm not saying that we should throw caution to the winds, but now is the moment for everybody to get their confidence back," Johnson told the BBC in an interview broadcast Sunday.

"We've reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, compelling certain courses of action, in favor of encouraging personal responsibility."

But some of the government's scientific advisers said it was a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country's defenses against more virulent future strains.

Wes Streeting, health spokesman for the main opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of "declaring victory before the war is over."

Johnson's Conservative government lifted most virus restrictions in January, scrapping vaccine passports for venues and ending mask mandates in most settings apart from hospitals in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, also have opened up, although more slowly.

A combination of high vaccination rates in the U.K. and the milder omicron variant means easing restrictions didn't lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths. Both are falling, though the U.K. still has Europe's highest coronavirus toll after Russia, with more than 160,000 recorded deaths.

In Britain, 85% of people 12 and older have had two vaccine doses and almost two-thirds have gotten a booster shot.

Now the Conservative government says it will remove "all remaining domestic covid regulations that restrict public freedoms" as part of a "move away from government intervention to personal responsibility."

The legal requirement to isolate for at least five days after a positive covid-19 test will be replaced with advisory measures, and the coronavirus will be treated more like the flu as it becomes endemic.

The plan foresees vaccines and treatments keeping the virus in check, though the government said "surveillance systems and contingency measures will be retained" if needed.

"Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms," Johnson said.

ISRAEL'S TOURIST POLICY

Meanwhile, Israel on Sunday announced that it would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country beginning next month as the latest wave of the coronavirus recedes.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said foreign tourists, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, would be required to take PCR coronavirus tests before their flights and upon landing. The rules will take effect March 1.

"We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up," Bennett said.

Israel has largely restricted the entry of foreign tourists for the past two years and virtually closed its skies to foreign visitors late last year with the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant. Recent data has shown a sharp drop in new cases, mirroring patterns in other countries around the world.

Bennett's office said restrictions would also be eased on Israelis returning to the country, with travelers no longer required to take a PCR test before their flight.

Requirements for weekly testing of schoolchildren will also be halted in the coming weeks.

Information for this article was contributed by additional staff members of The Associated Press.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson briefs the media during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

