U.S. changing ‘China Initiative’

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department will soon announce changes to the China Initiative, a Trump-era effort to combat Chinese national security threats, after civil rights proponents, business groups and universities told the Biden administration that the program had fostered suspicion of Asian professors working in the United States, chilled scientific research and contributed to a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiment, according to people briefed on the matter.

The likely changes, including retiring the China Initiative name, are the result of a three-month evaluation undertaken by Matthew Olsen, head of the Justice Department's national security division.

The modifications to a program that brought espionage, trade-secrets theft and cybercrime cases under a single banner comes as Beijing continues to use spies, cyberhacking, theft and propaganda to challenge America's standing as the world's preeminent economic and military power -- activity that has only grown more acute.

The FBI has more than 2,000 open investigations into Chinese efforts to steal U.S. information and technology, and it is opening new cases related to Chinese intelligence operations about every 12 hours, Christopher Wray, the bureau's director, said last month. "There is just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, our innovation and our economic security than China," he said.

Republicans have argued that changing the program would indicate that the Biden administration was going soft on Beijing. But Olsen has told the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee and White House officials that the department's work will not be hampered.

The modifications will most likely focus on the department's efforts to root out academics and researchers who lied to the government about Chinese affiliations, according to the people briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose private conversations about the forthcoming changes.

Such prosecutions were meant to deter people from hiding foreign affiliations, as national security officials worry that researchers who hide foreign government ties can be more easily groomed to share valuable information.

But critics say prioritizing such cases as part of a program to combat serious national security threats incentivizes investigators to unfairly target Asian professors and lumps financial disclosure cases with more serious crimes, like espionage and trade-secret theft, wrongly giving the impression that everyone who hid Chinese affiliations was a spy.

While the China Initiative has resulted in numerous pleas and convictions, several cases against academics have ended in acquittal or dismissal. In one high-profile failure, prosecutors withdrew charges against Gang Chen, a mechanical engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, after the Energy Department said his undisclosed affiliations with China would not have affected his grant application.

Such losses often fuel the Chinese propaganda machine and hurt U.S. interests. "Every case that goes south, especially one that concerns a minority community, discredits the Justice Department in the minds of the American people," said David Laufman, an official in the department's national security division during the Obama administration.

In announcing changes to the China Initiative, Olsen is expected to say that the Justice Department will treat some grant fraud cases as civil matters going forward, reserving criminal prosecution for the most egregious instances of deception, according to the people briefed on the matter.

He is expected to note that China is not the only foreign nation that has tried to secure financial and other ties to American researchers in the hopes of obtaining valuable information, so the problem is broader than the China Initiative name conveys.

In addition, the Justice Department will have a revamped process for evaluating whether a researcher has adequately disclosed foreign affiliations, which will take into account recently released guidance from the White House that describes what researchers must disclose.

It is unclear whether the Justice Department will rename the program, or whether it will investigate espionage and corporate fraud crimes committed by foreign nations as it always has, but with no moniker. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Various Asian American business and civil rights groups as well as the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus told the White House and the Justice Department last spring that the China Initiative gave the impression that prosecutors were more intent on cracking down on Chinese people, rather than the Chinese government. The cases involving researchers exacerbated that perception.

"Most failed to uncover espionage, and the government instead fell back on paperwork mistakes to bring charges," said Ben Suarato, a spokesperson for the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. "There are real national security concerns. We're just saying that the China Initiative was the wrong way to address them."