U.S.’ covid-19 cases keep falling

Average daily covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant's hold is weakening across the country.

Confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 reported five weeks ago, on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In New York, the number of cases went down by more than 50% over the past two weeks.

"I think what's influencing the decline, of course, is that omicron is starting to run out of people to infect," said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and infectious disease chief at the University of Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Covid-19 hospitalizations are down from a national seven-day average of 146,534 on Jan. 20 to 80,185 the week ending Feb. 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deaths, however, which lag cases by as much as several weeks, have surpassed the numbers from the delta wave and are still increasing in much of the country.

In 14 states, the average daily death toll is higher now than it was two weeks ago. They are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

An average of about 2,300 people -- more than the death toll of Hurricane Katrina -- are still dying every day.

Public health experts say they are hopeful that more declines are ahead and that the country is shifting from being in a pandemic to an endemic that is more consistent and predictable. However, many expressed concern that vaccine uptick in the U.S. has still been below expectations, concerns that are exacerbated by the lifting of covid-19 restrictions.

Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University's School of Medicine said Sunday that the downturn in case numbers and hospitalizations is encouraging. He agreed that it likely has a lot to do with herd immunity.

"There are two sides to omicron's coin," he said. "The bad thing is that it can spread to a lot of people and make them mildly ill. The good thing is it can spread to a lot of people and make them mildly ill, because in doing so it has created a lot of natural immunity."

However, Schaffner said it's much too early to "raise the banner of mission accomplished." As a public health expert, he said he'll be more comfortable if the decline persists for another month or two.

"If I have a concern, it's that taking off the interventions, the restrictions, may be happening with a bit more enthusiasm and speed than makes me comfortable," he said. "My own little adage is, better to wear the mask for a month too long than to take the mask off a month too soon and all of a sudden get another surge."

RESTRICTIONS FALL

Officials in many states are cutting back on restrictions, saying they are moving away from treating the pandemic as a public health crisis and shifting to policy focused on prevention.

During a Friday news conference, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced his state would be transitioning into what he called a "steady state" model starting in April, in which Utah will close mass testing sites, report case counts less frequently and advise residents to make personal choices to manage the risk.

"Now let me be clear, this is not the end of covid, but it is the end -- or rather the beginning -- of treating covid as we do other seasonal respiratory viruses," Cox said.

Also on Friday, Boston lifted its proof-of-vaccine policy for patrons and staff of indoor spaces.

"This news highlights the progress we've made in our fight against covid-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a Nashville primary care physician, argued that now is not the time to lessen vaccination efforts, but to double down. In the spring of 2021 when vaccines were becoming more readily available, the U.S. was "eager to declare covid independence," she said. Then came the delta and omicron surges.

Bono said the U.S. should approach covid like hurricane season.

"You have to learn to live with covid and you have to learn from it," she said.

One challenge is that each region has a unique landscape, she said. In the South, for example, many restrictions have been lifted for a while or never existed in the first place. Yet it's also a region with lower vaccination rates.

"We've suffered so much, and if there's a way to help appease future suffering, it's having a more vaccinated community," she said.

In Buffalo, Russo said he sees two possible outcomes. In one, the U.S. experiences a fairly quiet spring and summer while immunity is still strong. He said in that scenario, it's likely immunity will wane and there will be a bump of new cases in the cooler months during flu season, but hopefully not a severe surge.

In the second -- the one concerning public health experts -- a new variant evolves and evades the immunity wall that was built up from both omicron infections and vaccinations.

"Whether such a variant can evolve is the big question, right?" he said. "That is the concern that we'll have to see through. Omicron was the first version of that, and there is this sort of adage that 'well, over time, viruses evolve to be less virulent,' but that's not really true. Viruses evolve to be able to infect us."

EMERGENCY EXTENDED

President Joe Biden said Friday that he would extend the national emergency that was first declared in March 2020. The additional authority had been set to expire March 1.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the nation," Biden wrote. "More than 900,000 people in this nation have perished from the disease, and it is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the federal government."

A national emergency conveys special powers. It frees the federal government from abiding by some legal constraints, allowing it to spend additional money and more easily take certain actions.

President Donald Trump first declared the pandemic a national emergency on March 13, 2020. He said extra measures were needed to combat the virus, which at that time was known to have infected 1,645 people in the United States -- a number that now exceeds 78 million.

ANTIVIRAL-PILL STUDY

The antiviral pill molnupiravir reduced the risk of covid-19 hospitalization by 65% in a new study by Indian researchers that offered stronger results than previous research about the drug's effectiveness.

The study, led by a researcher at the Chennai Antiviral Research and Treatment Clinical Research Site, split 1,218 Indian adults infected with the coronavirus and experiencing mild symptoms into comparably sized groups.

Only 1.5% of the group that received the pill required hospitalization, compared with 4.3% of the group that didn't receive the pill.

A study last year by Merck, which developed the pill with the help of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, found that the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization by 30%.

The previous study had several differences that make comparison difficult, said Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president of Merck Research Laboratories.

Still, "Both studies show reductions in hospitalization. Both studies show reduction in viral load, that is, the amount of virus you can detect in the nose, from before to after treatment. And both studies had substantial improvement in symptom resolution."

Antiviral pills such as molnupiravir and Pfizer's Paxlovid have the potential to reach more people than the antibody treatments that are being used widely in the United States for high-risk patients. Since the start of the pandemic, scientists have hoped for convenient treatments that could be prescribed by any doctor and picked up at a local drugstore.

The Food and Drug Administration in December authorized molnupiravir for emergency use by certain adults who were at high risk. The drug is available by prescription only and should be started within five days of symptoms, the FDA says, adding that it's not a substitute for vaccination.

Merck's pill works by introducing errors into the virus's genes to stop it from replicating, which has raised concerns about the risk that it could cause reproductive harm. The risk is hypothetical, and Merck says it has not been borne out in its studies.

Information for this article was contributed by Leah Willingham and Jonathan Mattise of The Associated Press; and by Vimal Patel and Maggie Astor of The New York Times.