Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Feb. 10
Alfredo Calvo Nevares, 51, and Maria Isabell Villanueva Vigil, 40, both of Springdale
Payton Ray Crissup, 28, and Shelby Danielle Sizemore, 24, both of Elkins
Shofner Jim, 41, and Lucy Tabuaka, 43, both of Rogers
Johnny Brandon Smith, 49, and Dawn Renae Rodriguez, 38, both of Wesley
Feb. 11
Bryan Edward Barrett, 35, and Megan Michelle Mackey, 33, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Travis Anthony Chaney, 31, and Sarah Ashlee Edgmon, 28, both of Fayetteville
Dylan Dwayne Covey, 28, and Nichole Renae Sanko, 27, both of Washburn, Mo.
Gregory Joseph Dana, 64, Fayetteville, and Emily Juanita Waterman, 24, Springdale
Michael Donnell Davis, 44, and Demetria Louise Banks, 48, both of Springdale
Mason McKinley Greening, 31, and Hope Dominique Johnson, 30, both of Prairie Grove
Travis Lee Johnson, 32, and Melissa Ann Moon, 43, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Shane Morrison II, 28, Lowell, and Heidi Joanna Sharp, 28, Springdale
Brian Patrick Murphy Jr, 30, and McKenzie Lauren Crocker, 29, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jacob Scott Rawlings, 26, and Elizabeth Katherine Mace, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jeremiah Josiah Rhodes, 21, and Gwenyth Juliann Treece Hudspeth, 19, both of Bella Vista
Roy Eugene Weber, 46, and Jessica Ann McConnell, 38, both of Prairie Grove
Feb. 14
Matthew Ryan Dellegar, 31, and Paige LeeAnn Harmon, 28, both of Collinsville, Okla.
Michael Scott Greenwood, 51, and Melanie Robbin Wood, 48, both of Springdale
Roger Dallis Kesner, 42, and Izabel Sanchez, 32, both of Springdale
James Edward Morris II, 44, and Tamyra Shaye Proffitt, 34, both of Springdale
Julio Cesar Gomez Puga, 29, and Claudia Devora Beltran, 55, both of Springdale
Ryan David Slagle, 35, and Randi Danielle Woods, 33, both of Springdale
Shon Dale Stark, 50, Mounds, Okla., and Christian Raynola Love, 29, Coweta, Okla.
Stephen Daniel Williams, 35, and Binh Tran, 32, both of Fayetteville
Palamy Sony Xaysanasy, 25, Springdale, and Lalita Souvatdy, 25, Fort Smith
Feb. 15
Duard Eugene Daniel Adams, 20, and Larissa Marie Clark, 25, both of Lincoln
James Gordon Curtis, 32, and Stacey Elizabeth Lauridson, 33, both of Elkins
Walberto Franco Rodriguez, 56, and Carmen Lizette Millan Roman, 55, both of Springdale
Jacob Allan Kettner, 27, Springdale, and Sarah Michelle Distefano, 28, Johnson
Hamed Mehrabi, 33, and Ziba Rajabi, 34, both of Fayetteville
Tyler James Snell, 34, and Sarah Esther Richey, 36, both of Winslow
Jordan Chase Walker, 24, and Morgan Miller Zuerlein, 25, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 16
Markey George Johnson, 34, and Jana Jeanette Laurie, 43, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Albert Pilgrim, 20, Centerton, and Olivia Michelle Harlow, 20, Fayetteville