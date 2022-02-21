Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 7

El Nuevo Progreso Bakery

902-A Watson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: In the walk-in cooler, chicken is marinating in buckets that are uncovered. Several salsas in a refrigerator lack a date of creation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No specific instructions for employees on cleanup procedure of bodily fluid release events. The bakery aisles for self-service have no identifications of food allergies. Floor in the food preparation area lacks repair (tiles are broken).

Jimmy's Egg

2589 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The butter in the walk-in cooler was 42 degrees. Observed the door was standing open during periods of the inspection. Ice buildup in the freezer dripping onto boxes of food.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Drinks with lids and straws observed on solid shelves over food in kitchen and the waitress station and over clean dishes in the dish room. Grits at 118 degrees in hot hold unit. Employees preparing food were wearing bracelets. Posted permit expired Nov. 6, 2018.

Morelia Mexican Restaurant

304 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Tamales in plastic bag stored in refrigerator, diner room, do not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Food protection manager certification is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Chips are stored in a cardboard box. Food employee is wearing bracelet and ring. Garbage dumpster has the lid open. Small areas of the floor in food preparation area lack repair.

Papa Murphy's Pizza

3049 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Clean aprons stored in the bathroom.

Noncritical violations: Manager stated the certified food protection manager certification expired on Jan. 25, 2022. The temperature to the handwashing sink is 79 degrees. Employee wearing bracelet and watch.

Red Lobster

3885 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An irreversible registering temperature indicator is not available. In bulk container of food, they are using a cup as scoop.

Thurman Smith Elementary

3600 Falcon Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The hot water sanitation was at 158 degrees tested with the puck thermometer.

Noncritical violations: The freezer roof has buildup of frozen condensation, and fans have a buildup of ice that is dropping on the floor.

Whataburger

1956 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Honey butter at 44 degrees in the drive-thru refrigerator.

Feb. 8

Circle K

4315 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee lacks food protection manager certification. Handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Dollar Tree Store

2002 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged food items in cardboard box are stored in contact with the floor (dry food room, freezer). Current retail food permit is not posted.

Dollar Tree Store

2612 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired 7-31-2021.

Elmdale School

420 N. West End St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The hot water sanitation temperature is at 155 degrees.

Flapjacks Family Restaurant

2005 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Bucket with chemical sanitizer for wiping cloths does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

King Burrito Distribution Center

3120 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Box of peppers stored on a flattened cardboard box next to the mop sink. To-go containers were stored on the floor. No test strips. The floors lack covering that must be replaced prior to opening. The facility has several pieces of unnecessary equipment. The seal on the freezer door should be replaced. The back door has a rusted hole all the way through the door. The heat ventilation hood systems lacks a protective shield over the light bulbs.

McDonald's

1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee touched the french fried potatoes sticking out of the large container for a customer's order with bare hand. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager wearing fingernail polish scooped french fries without donning disposable gloves.

Swoon Juice Bar

2920 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee lacks certified food manager certification.

Taco Bell

408 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces.

White Oak Station

4128 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food containers beneath prep table and in walk-in cooler not date marked. No test strips available at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Boxes of egg rolls stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer with ice building up directly over boxes of food.

Feb. 9

Burger King

5486 Sam's Club Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The fan on top of the slushy machine has a buildup of lint and dirt.

JJ's Grill

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 185, Springdale

Critical violations: The food contact surface used to cut foods for salads, wraps was wiped clean with a dirty towel used to wipe hands and plates, the knives were also wiped with the same towel. A yellow chemical in a spray bottle without a label.

Noncritical violations: The fryer was being cleaned during food preparation time. The knife of the can opener has food residue on the surface.

Slim Chickens

2120 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee does not have food protection manager certification at this establishment. Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Utensil for dispensing mashed potatoes is stored in a container of water at 54 degrees. Handwashing sink in food preparation area drainage pipe is disconnected and running on the floor into the floor drain. Posted retail food permit expired 5/31/2020.

The Salvation Army

219 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Lasagna, pasta and green beans/mushrooms stored in hot holding case at 97 degrees temperature.

Noncritical violations: Bulk ice scoop handle is stored handle downward in ice maker. Chlorine test strips are lacking.

Big Whiskey

1320 N. College Ave., Suite 34, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two handwashing sinks in food preparation area and handwashing sink in bar area lack employee handwashing notice posted. Food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band and a bracelet. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Feb. 10

Abuelo's Market

274 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged cookies lack label with list of ingredients.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired January 2022.

Active Life Nutrition

1004 W. Maple Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces.

Cracker Barrel

1022 S 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Meatloaf uncovered in the walk-in cooler with a make date of 2/9/22.

Noncritical violations: None

El Rio Food Market

300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification not available. Women's restroom lacks a trash can with a lid. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Family Dollar

2601 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Genesis Church

205 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food manager. Raw shell eggs and bacon stored over read- to-eat food.

Harps Food Store

266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork

Critical violations: Meat department preparation area lacks disposable towels available.

Noncritical violations: An employee with supervisory and management responsibilities and duties lacks food manager certification.

Harps Food Store Deli-Bakery

266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two sections of floor covering in back food preparation area lack repair.

Harps Food Store

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ground beef stored over fully cooked fish. Steak stored over tortillas. Posted permit expired May 24, 2018.

Harps Deli-Bakery

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A box of to-go utensils stored on the floor. Posted permit expired May 24, 2018

Las Delicias

3206 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged food on-site do not have label.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

The Royal Donut Company

997 Shiloh Plaza, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ambient temperature in refrigerator is 44 degrees .

Noncritical violations: The facility does have documentation of a certified food protection manager. Food debris on floors under equipment, on equipment, shelving,

Waffle House Inc.

2311 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage and waste oil receptacles lids are open.

Feb. 11

AMC Theatre Fiesta Square

3033 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Archer Learning Center

600 Ash St., Springdale

Critical violations: Pizza delivered to the school had a temperature checking at 117 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No signs were available on how to clean up bodily fluid release events for employees.

Butterfield Trail Elementary

3050 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: On the two-sided self-service food bar, a child grabbed a long handled serving utensil that had fallen into a container of gravy immersing their fingers into. Consumer self-service operations for buffets and salad bars shall be monitored by food employees trained in safe operating procedures. There was an employee on the other side of the bar assisting the children when this occurred, but when the next class came through no employee was assisting the self-service bar and both of the salad tongs were sometimes laying in the container of shredded lettuce instead of the handles stored outward between uses.

Noncritical violations: None

Fratelli's Italian Grill

1008 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken. No signage was available on how to clean up bodily fluid release events for the employees.

Honey Baked Ham

3037 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on site.

Noncritical violations: None

Kosmo's Greekafe

2136 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing sign posted. Food employee manager while preparing food, lacked a hair restraint for head.

Little Blessings

217 S. West End St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No employee has taken the food safety training. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events.

Lonchera Guadalajara

2051 Peach Blossom Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food protection manager certification was not available at time of the inspection. If a facility wants to keep door open, it lacks a screen door in area. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Z's Brick Oven Pizza

2730 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee drink cup stored on food preparation table lacks a lid.

Noncritical violations: Back door is propped open.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 8 -- Just Like Home, 3075 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Feb. 9 -- Chick-fil-A, 5675 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Dollar Tree, 1324 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; El Charro Mexican Restaurant, 701 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Feb. 10 -- Fayetteville Head Start, 2052 S. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Macke Landing at Baum Stadium, 1255 S. Razorback Road, Fayetteville; Maple Market, 109 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Old Farmington Road Headstart, 2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville; Tula, 1 E. Center St., Suite 160, Fayetteville

February 11 -- Arby's, 1263 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville