25 years later, FBI takes over investigation into Garland County teen’s death

ROYAL -- After almost 25 years of looking for answers in the murder of his teenage daughter, Gordon Yates has renewed hope for a resolution after the FBI recently announced it is looking into the case and offering a $25,000 reward.

The body of Kristy Leigh Yates, who had turned 15 less than a month earlier, was found April 26, 1997, near an abandoned quarry in the 1300 block of Sleepy Valley Road. Authorities have never released details on the exact manner of her homicide, but it was described as "brutal" and "extremely violent."

No arrests have been made in connection with the case despite years of investigation by the Garland County sheriff's office.

"I had kind of given up," her father said Thursday. "Not that I have given up on remembering Kristy, none of us have, but I had given up on it ever being solved."

Connor Hagan, public affairs officer for the FBI's Little Rock office, said Friday that there are different reasons why the FBI will get involved in a case. With Kristy Yates, he said, it is because it involved a child homicide, and "the brutality of the crime was a factor and the fact it's been 25 years without a resolution."

Hagan said the FBI opened the case in June 2020 and in the past couple of weeks began reaching out to the public.

"When the FBI gets involved, they have a lot of resources to draw on," he said, noting it has an advanced lab in Quantico, Va., hundreds of agents that can be called upon as needed, and the ability to offer a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Gordon Yates said he and his family are offering an additional $10,000. The FBI's involvement also has bolstered his hope.

"I know their resources are very outreaching, and I have a lot more faith and confidence now that they've taken over," he said.

On the morning of April 24, 1997, Yates said it was "a typical day." He talked to his daughters before leaving for work and assumed Kristy went to school. She never came home, and he found out she didn't go to school that day.

He said he made some calls and was told "to go to people's houses she was acquainted with and to tell them I was going to prosecute whoever was trying to hide her" because that was what her caseworker thought was happening. He said he was told "not to worry" and that "she would show up."

He said he later saw on the news a female's body had been found, so he called the sheriff's office and two investigators came to his house and showed him some photos.

Upon seeing the photos, he realized it was his daughter. It was later determined the last time Kristy Yates was seen alive was at Hot Springs Mall.

He said he's had theories on what may have happened, but "I definitely believe it was someone she knew or some people she knew."

Like investigators said from the beginning, he believes his daughter's body was dumped at the location on Sleepy Valley and the murder likely took place somewhere else. He noted while they had lived in that area "a long time ago," she had no connection to it at the time of her death.

"It's a roller coaster," he said. "You hear stuff and call the sheriff's department. Then you get your hopes up and it goes nowhere. It becomes a point where you don't want to deal with it. Every time something came up it would be a big letdown."

He said he finally had to step back before it drove him crazy.

"Twenty-five years, up and down, up and down," he said. "It's very painful."

Since the announcement that the FBI is taking over the case, Yates said he has seen comments online where people thought the murder had been solved some time ago.

"That's the problem I have in a way with how it was handled," he said. "These cold cases should be brought out more often where people know, 'Hey, this is not solved.'"

Yates said his daughter would turn 40 next month if she were alive, and noted that maybe a witness who was a teenager then would be almost 40 now, too.

"I believe if someone knows something, they would be more willing to talk today than they were then," he said.

Anyone with information concerning the case can call the Little Rock office of the FBI at (501) 221-9100 or contact any local FBI office.