Abortion not a crime, Colombia court rules

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Having an abortion is no longer a crime under Colombian law, the country's top court on constitutional matters ruled Monday, in a decision that paves the way for the procedure to become widely available across the traditionally conservative, Catholic country.

The ruling by Colombia's Constitutional Court comes after years of organizing by women across Latin America for greater protections and more rights, including access to abortion, and significant shifts in the legal landscape of some of the region's most populous countries. Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in a similar decision in September, and Argentina's Congress legalized the procedure in late 2020.

The ruling means that three of the four most populous countries in Latin America have now opened the door to more widespread access to abortion.

The Colombian court's decision decriminalizes abortions in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, and means that any woman should be able to seek the procedure from a health professional without fear of criminal prosecution. It also sets the stage for the Colombian government to regulate the process further.

Until now, abortions had been legal only in limited circumstances, laid out by a 2006 Constitutional Court decision: when a woman's health was at risk, when a fetus had serious health problems or when a pregnancy resulted from rape. Anyone else who had an abortion -- or who helped a woman obtain one -- could be sentenced to 16 to 54 months in prison.

Abortion-rights activists often said that this legal landscape created a two-tier system: Wealthier women in cities could acquire an abortion because they knew how to use one of the exceptions laid out in the law, while poorer women with less education had limited knowledge of how to do so.

Prosecutors in Colombia open about 400 cases each year against women who have abortions or people who help them, according to the attorney general's office. At least 346 people have been convicted in such cases since 2006.

Illegal abortions can be unsafe and cause about 70 deaths a year in Colombia, according to the country's health ministry.