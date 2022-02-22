Akinjo’s late shot lifts Baylor in OT

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Adam Flagler scored a career-high 29 points, and James Akinjo's pull-up jumper with 14 seconds remaining in overtime provided the winning points as No. 10 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 66-64 on Monday night.

Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it.

Matthew Mayer added 12 points for Baylor (23-5, 11-4 Big 12).

Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Moussa Cisse added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Cowboys (13-14, 6-9), Oklahoma State beat Baylor 61-54 on Jan. 15 when the Bears were ranked No. 1.

Neither team scored at the start of the game until a layup by Mayer with 17:32 remaining in the first half. Oklahoma State missed its first nine shots before Likekele's bucket got the Cowboys on the board just over five minutes into the game.

Baylor opened with a 6-0 lead and extended its advantage to 10-2 before Oklahoma State rallied. The Cowboys took their first lead, 21-20, on a pullup jumper by Thompson.

Cisse's alley-oop dunk on an assist from Thompson with 31 seconds remaining in the first half gave Oklahoma State a 36-29 lead -- a score that held until the break. Thompson had 11 points in the first half and Cisse had three dunks in the three minutes before the break. The Cowboys made 15 of their final 21 field goals in the first half.

Flagler scored 15 points for Baylor on 6-for-7 shooting in the first half, but his teammates went 6-for-24.

NO. 12 UCLA 66,

ARIZONA STATE 52

LOS ANGELES -- Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and No. 12 UCLA avoided a second-half collapse to beat Arizona State for its third consecutive win.

The Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) led by 17 points in the first half before the Sun Devils began their comeback bid.

ASU (10-16, 6-10) closed to 46-45 on a basket by Marreon Jackson that capped a 24-12 surge to open the second half.

David Singleton's three-pointer beat the shot clock, sparking a 14-2 run that kept UCLA ahead for good. The Bruins made five of seven free throws during that span.

DJ Horne, Jay Heath and Jackson scored nine points each for the Sun Devils, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Jules Bernard also had 16 points for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Johnny Juzang returned to score 10 points after missing Saturday's game against Washington with a hip injury when he fell off a scooter. He missed his last eight shots in the Bruins' earlier triple-overtime loss to the Sun Devils and then missed his first two Monday before scoring.

NO. 22 OHIO STATE 80

INDIANA 69, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana in overtime.

Indiana led by four points with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.

The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good.

Branham, a freshman guard born in Columbus, finished 9 of 13 from the field and topped his season average by 16 points. Liddell had 16 points and Eugene Brown III scored 10 as Ohio State shot 48%.

Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson added 13 points apiece, and Parker Stewart scored 11.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 21 IOWA 88,

NO. 10 INDIANA 82

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Monika Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as No. 21 Iowa defeated No. 10 Indiana.

It was the second time in three days the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-4 Big Ten) defeated the Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4), a schedule change caused by the postponement of the Jan. 23 game at Iowa because of covid-19 issues within the Hoosiers.

Czinano, third in the nation in field-goal percentage, was 13 of 17 from the field. She had nine points in Iowa's 11-0 fourth-quarter run that gave the Hawkeyes a 76-70 lead.

Clark, the nation's leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, was 9 of 20 from the field, but went 9 of 9 in free throws. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Grace Berger led Indiana with 22 points.