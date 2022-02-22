Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall for 22nd day; new cases also down

Falling for the 22nd day in a row, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas dropped below 700 on Tuesday for the first time since early January as the state’s new case numbers also continued to decline.

Arkansas’ death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 13, to 10,305.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state’s hospitals fell by 51, to 665, its lowest level since Jan. 1.

The state’s count of cases rose by 869, an increase that was just over half the size of the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state’s case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 967, the first time it had been below 1,000 since the week ending Dec. 26.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,002, to 8,970, its lowest level since Dec. 23.

Already at its lowest level since Jan. 2, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by seven, to 102, its eighth daily decline.

At its lowest level since Jan. 1, the number who were in intensive care fell by three, to 210.

It was the eighth straight daily decline for the number on ventilators and the 16th daily drop in a row for the number in intensive care.

Following the peak last month of a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant, the number of covid-19 deaths reported each day had been trending upward.

Over the seven-day span ending Thursday, for instance, the state reported an average of almost 43 deaths a day, the highest average since the week ending Jan. 27, 2021.

The state reported just one new covid death on Sunday, however, and no new deaths on Monday, when state offices were closed for George Washington’s Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the recent downturn "may be the result more of reporting and accessing the reports as opposed to a trend."

Before deaths are added to the official count, she said, the Health Department matches information from death certificates with case records.

The deaths then through a "verification process," she said.

"Over the weekend, not a lot of that work was done, so we didn't have very many to report," Dillaha said. "It's more of a reporting issue than a trend line."

She said one of the deaths reported Tuesday happened in October, and the rest occurred within the past month.