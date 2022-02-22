Arkansas men's track team No. 1 in poll, women No. 3

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team is ranked No. 1 in the coaches association poll released on Monday and the Razorbacks' women's team is ranked No. 3 going into this weekend's SEC Indoor Championships.

The UA men moved up from No. 5 in last week's poll while the women stayed at No. 3.

Joining Arkansas in the top five of the men's poll are No. 2 North Carolina A&T, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Texas Tech.

Arkansas is one of four SEC teams in the women's top five after No. 1 Texas. The other SEC teams are No. 2 Florida, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Kentucky.

The SEC meet will be held Friday and Saturday in College Station, Texas.