Forrest City, 1909: "I had just given my year's subscription to Ladies Home Journal to a lady of our town." The track-side Hotel Marion had been erected in 1885 as the Avery Hotel and hosted a big ball for opening night. It became the Marion in 1901 and by World War I was owned by the Rock Island Railroad, which housed its ticket office on the first floor. The hotel closed in the 1940s and was demolished in 1958.

