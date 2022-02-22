Arkansas softball games delayed

The No. 8 University of Arkansas softball team has pushed back the start of this weekend’s Woo Pig Classic at Bogle Park because of the potential winter weather in the forecast.

Arkansas (7-3) will now begin play against Kansas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Razorbacks will face Kansas and Louisville in a doubleheader beginning at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Arkansas will finish play Monday against Louisville and Nebraska. First pitch for Monday’s games is slated for 11:45 a.m. The Razorbacks' games Saturday and Sunday will be available on SEC Network-plus.

The Razorbacks have also added a doubleheader with Southeast Missouri State on April 12 and moved their home game against Central Arkansas from March 1 to April 26.