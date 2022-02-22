Arkansas travels to Ole Miss

Arkansas women at Ole Miss

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE The Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas 16-10, 6-7 SEC; Ole Miss 20-6, 8-5

SERIES Ole Miss leads 27-21

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

OLE MISS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

C Shakira Austin, 6-5, Sr.14.88.8

F Madison Scott, 6-1, So.10.56.7

G Mimi Reid, 5-8, Sr.3.51.1

G Lashonda Monk, 5-6, Sr.9.22.2

G Snudda Collins, 6-1, So.5.31.3

COACH Yolett McPhee-McCuin (51-63 in her fourth season at Ole Miss)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr. 12.03.4

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.11.45.1

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.15.74.6

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.14.25.0

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5, Fr.7.94.0

COACH Mike Neighbors (94-60 in fifth season at Arkansas, 192-101 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Ole Miss Arkansas

67.7Points for75.4

55.0Points against65.3

5.4Rebound margin-2.4

4.9Turnover margin4.6

42.4FG pct.41.7

26.43-pt pct.33.1

66.9FT pct.67.2

CHALK TALK Arkansas had a five-game winning streak against the Rebels snapped in the opening round of last season’s SEC Tournament. Shakira Austin registered a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds to lead Ole Miss to a 69-60 win as the Razorbacks shot 23% (7 of 31) from three-point range.

— Paul Boyd

Senior Amber Ramirez said Arkansas will need to move on quickly following Sunday's 78-55 loss to Kentucky. The Razorbacks play three games in six days to close the regular season, beginning tonight at Ole Miss.

"We can't let a team beat us twice," Ramirez said. "We just have to put it behind us. It was a tough one, but we have to focus on Ole Miss. They're the next team at task.

"I think these last couple games, we can't just focus on the game we just played. We gotta focus on the next one. We just gotta rest up the best we can. Quick turnaround on all these games, but I think this team is capable of doing it."

The Razorbacks (16-10, 6-7 SEC) have now lost back-to-back games but will look to create momentum heading into next week's SEC Tournament beginning with a 6 p.m. Central tip in Oxford, Miss. They are scheduled to host No. 25 Georgia on Thursday in the final home game of the season, then finish at Mississippi State on Sunday.

Junior guard Makayla Daniels, who is second on the team averaging 14.2 points per game, was back in the starting lineup in Sunday's 78-55 loss to Kentucky after missing four games because of a knee injury suffered in the second quarter of Arkansas' overtime defeat at Tennessee. She finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in almost 25 minutes against Kentucky. Neighbors said he didn't play her and others late in the game with the rest of the week in mind.

Neighbors took to social media asking fans to show up to honor Ramirez, the team's lone senior. And they did to the tune of 8,292, the eighth largest in program history. The last time the women's team drew over 5,000 was Feb. 9, 2020, in a 103-85 win over Kentucky. Attendance that day was 5,638.

But Neighbors noted Kentucky made sure the big crowd Sunday played no part in the outcome.

"You know, Amber hitting the first three of the game -- that was probably the loudest in-game moment," Neighbors said.

Arkansas led only briefly in the first five minutes. Ramirez was the only Razorback in double figures with 18 points against the Wildcats.

Arkansas faces an Ole Miss team that's battling for a top-four spot in the standings and a double bye into the tournament semifinals. The Rebels (20-6, 8-5) rallied past Vanderbilt 57-47 on Sunday. They trailed by four points with five minutes left but finished on a 16-2 run to claim their 20th win in a season for the first time since 2007.

The duo of 6-5 Shakira Austin and guard Lashonda Monk scored eight each in that final run. Ole Miss knocked off Arkansas 69-60 in the first round of the SEC tournament last year in their last meeting with Austin registering a double-double.

Austin averages a team-high 16.3 points per game and 9 rebounds per game, while Monk, a graduate transfer from East Carolina, was a two-time American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She's averaging 11.5 points, 2.9 steals and 3.2 assists.

Angel Baker, who helped Wright State upset Arkansas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last season, transferred to Ole Miss this year. She is averaging just under 10 points a game in SEC play.