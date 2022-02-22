Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

ASMSA offers free summer programs

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 1:00 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs is offering two free summer programs, one of which is to explore areas of interest and the other offers graduation credit courses.

"Summer at ASMSA" is a weeklong, on-campus camp for rising sophomores to run July 10-16.

Participants will choose from among five offerings: Studio Art Camp, Biomedical Sciences Summer Institute, Research in the Park for those with strong interests in cultural and environmental sciences, Computer Science Camp and Japanese Language Summer Intensive.

The application deadline is April 1.

More information about the camps is available on the school's website: https://www.asmsa.org.

Print Headline: ASMSA offers free summer programs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT