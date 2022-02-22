ASMSA offers free summer programs

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs is offering two free summer programs, one of which is to explore areas of interest and the other offers graduation credit courses.

"Summer at ASMSA" is a weeklong, on-campus camp for rising sophomores to run July 10-16.

Participants will choose from among five offerings: Studio Art Camp, Biomedical Sciences Summer Institute, Research in the Park for those with strong interests in cultural and environmental sciences, Computer Science Camp and Japanese Language Summer Intensive.

The application deadline is April 1.

More information about the camps is available on the school's website: https://www.asmsa.org.