Bird treats easy to make

Hollie Sanders, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission assistant chief of education, is known for teaching people how to cook up delicious Dutch oven recipes. But one of her favorite treats to make is for the birds.

Bird suet is a combination of fat, nuts, fruits and grains that remains solid so birds must work to peck out a piece of their choosing. Treats are embedded in a block of fat for birds to eat. The fat itself also offers a boost of energy to help avian species stay in good physical condition when insects and other sources of food are scarce.

Suet cakes will attract many seed-eating birds that frequent other feeder styles, but also are particularly good at drawing in woodpeckers, nuthatches, chickadees and even warblers, depending on the ingredients mixed in the cake.

Suet feeders have a few other benefits over traditional seed feeders. They typically don't create a mess of seed hulls underneath the feeder. They stay cleaner because birds are able to grab the mesh of the feeder instead of perching on a flat post that can collect droppings.

Sanders' favorite recipe for suet cakes comes from Katherine Becker, a central Arkansas master naturalist and a volunteer who has worked with the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center for years.

"She would make this suet and donate it to the center for the bird-viewing area, and the birds absolutely loved it," Sanders said. "She also joined me in making suet for a few classes."

To make a simple suet you will need some type of fat, a nut butter, some dry mix like oatmeal, cornmeal and flour and then the fillers such as wild birdseed and dried fruit.

The ingredients are mixed together and scooped into a mold.

"I use a muffin tin to make small cakes or I have also repurposed a suet container that previously held a suet cake purchased from the store," Sanders said. "Freeze the cakes until solid and then they are ready to be placed outside. You can even place a piece of yarn or string in the mold before it solidifies if you want to hang the suet by itself without a feeder."

Simple Suet Recipe

• 1 cup lard, vegetable shortening or meat fat

• 1 cup smooth or crunchy nut butter (peanut, almond, sunflower, etc.)

• ½ cup dry oatmeal

• ½ cup cornmeal

• ½ cup flour

• Fillers: raisins or dried fruit, nuts, wild bird seed, flaxseed, mealworms or whatever birdy type food you have in your pantry.

Melt the lard or shortening in a microwave (about 45 seconds) or on the stove top. Stir in the nut butter (the warm suet will soften the nut butter). Add oatmeal, cornmeal and flour. Mix in fillers until the suet has a good texture where it can be scooped. Distribute the mix into containers to mold.Place in freezer for two hours. Pop suet cakes out of mold (warm the outside of the mold slightly if cakes are stuck). Store in a refrigerator or freezer until ready to use.