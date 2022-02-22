Board OKs covid pay for Fayetteville Public Library employees

Web watch

FAYETTEVILLE -- The library will use a portion of American Rescue Plan money from the state to give employees one-time bonus pay.

The library's board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve using $130,000 to give 106 employees bonus pay. Full-time employees who worked Nov. 1, 2020, to Nov. 28 will receive $1,500. Part-time employees and employees who only worked a portion of the time will receive a prorated amount. The employees will pay the taxes on the amounts.

Money is coming from $185,966 the state paid the library as reimbursement for purchasing personal protective equipment and e-books during the pandemic. The remaining $55,966 will be rolled into this year's budget after a separate vote from the board.

David Johnson, the library's executive director, said the library was able to cover the cost of personal protective equipment and e-books through budget cuts in other areas of operation. That left the state's reimbursement money available for the bonus pay, he said.

The City Council in late December authorized using $1.8 million in its own share of American Rescue Plan money to give employees one-time bonus pay. Police and firefighters received $2,000; other full-time employees received $1,500; and part-time employees received $750.

Johnson said library employees continued to serve the public during the pandemic, including distributing more than 10,000 covid-19 rapid tests in four days.

"We've been on the frontline," he said. "I think this staff is very deserving of a similar bonus structure."

In other business, Johnson informed the board that the library's foundation is set to receive a $1 million donation toward its capital campaign from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation. The donation is pledged over two years.

City voters approved a property tax increase in 2016 to help pay for $26.9 million of the expanded library's nearly $50 million construction cost and increased operation. The library foundation's effort to raise $23 million to cover the rest of the construction is about $8 million short of its goal, Johnson said.

Additionally, the board voted 7-0 to allow the library to apply for a large attendance facility permit with the state to sell alcohol for patrons who rent out the expansion's event center.

The library currently allows consumption of alcohol for events at the center. However, the group renting the space either must hire a catering company that has a permit or seek one themselves if they want to serve alcohol, Johnson said.

Johnson said the library plans to start catering events hosted at the center more using the kitchen built at the expansion. Having the permit allowing alcohol sales will make it easier to do business with the library, he said.

Board members agreed having the permit would help the library's revenue stream.

"I think that would help our bottom line, especially for large events," said Board Member Sallie Overbey said.

Jackie Hernandez, library services generalist at the Fayetteville Public Library, makes a new display Monday. The library's board met Monday and discussed a number of topics, including applying for an alcohol permit and giving employees covid pay. Visit nwaonline.com/220222Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

