Cold shooting dooms Lady Lions

Zaay Green scored 26 points and totaled 13 rebounds, but the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team faltered on offense in the second half as Texas Southern University raced to an 84-67 victory Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Green made 12 of 23 shots from the floor and nearly helped the Lady Lions shoot 50% (14 of 29) in the first half. A much colder second half of shooting led to a 27-for-70 night (38.6%) for UAPB, which once trailed 38-36 in a game that saw four ties and eight lead changes.

Texas Southern (10-5, 10-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference) went 37 for 77 (48.1%) and got 26 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists from Ataiya Bridges and 25 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists from Andriana Avent. Jada Perry added 18 points and 6 boards.

Bridges, like Green, made 12 of 23 shots while playing the entire game.

A 28-16 third quarter helped set Texas Southern apart from UAPB, which otherwise stayed in the game with 27 points from its bench. Sade Hudson had 15 points and Shekinah Rachel chalked up 11 rebounds to go with 6 points.

Texas Southern is tied for third in the SWAC with Alabama A&M University with three games remaining. UAPB (11-14, 7-8 SWAC) is eighth in the SWAC and will host Mississippi Valley State University at 3 p.m. Saturday.