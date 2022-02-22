COLUMNIST: To save baseball season, give the fans a vote

In America, spring doesn't truly begin until the first pitch on opening day. Unfortunately, the Major League Baseball lockout threatens to prolong winter. With players and owners struggling to reach a new collective bargaining agreement, a delayed start to the season seems likely.

To keep the game on schedule, the national pastime should add a new twist to its arbitration rule.

In the legal world, baseball is known for "baseball arbitration"--an innovative technique for resolving certain salary disputes. If a player and his team cannot agree on a salary, and that player is ineligible for free agency, both sides can submit the dispute to an arbitrator to whom, in most arbitration proceedings, each side makes its case.

The key to baseball arbitration is that both sides submit a final offer, and the arbitrator must choose one of the two proposals. Arbitrators cannot split the difference and come up with a third option. This twist forces both parties to moderate their proposals and leads quickly to a more reasonable outcome.

With owners and players seemingly at an impasse, baseball should look to its arbitration rule to force each side toward a more moderate outcome. The owners and players should each put forth final offers for a new collective bargaining agreement. But instead of using a panel of arbitrators, baseball should leave the final decision with those who know the game best: the fans.

If fans are able to vote on owner and player offers, the essential nature of baseball arbitration remains intact.

Baseball belongs to all of us. In order to usher in opening day and the thaws of spring, owners and players should put forth proposals and let the fans vote.

Let baseball arbitration save the 2022 season, and let the public be the final arbiters of the public trust that inspires us all.

Max Willner-Giwerc is a student at the University of Chicago Law School and an avid baseball fan.