Community Briefs 02-22-22

AG candidate to speak at GOP event

Leon Jones Jr., a candidate for attorney general, will be the guest speaker at the Jefferson County Republican Committee meeting. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Larry's Pizza 4901 Dollarway Road at White Hall, according to a news release.

Local part of minority business list

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) recently announced the names of 33 businesses that were certified as minority- and women-owned business enterprises through the Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification Program in 2021.

The businesses include Kenneth Caswell LLC DBA: Peaceful Pines Farm, Pine Bluff. There are now 326 businesses in the state that have received MWBE certification, according to a news release.

Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/community-resources/Minority-and-Women-Owned-Business-Enterprise-Resources/directory.

DRA issues request for proposals for institute

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) to solicit responses from organizations to work in partnership with DRA to expand and improve upon the Delta Leadership Institute (DLI).

The DLI is a nationally recognized leadership development program that prepares state and local leaders to work for future improvements in the region by "thinking and acting regionally," according to a news release.

DRA is seeking non-profits, institutions of higher education, and other stakeholders to administer one or more elements of the program under the DLI umbrella.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. May 20. Details: www.dra.gov/rfp or Sea Talantis at dli@dra.gov.