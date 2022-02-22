Marriage Licenses

Loretta De Palo, 27, and Anthony Mayfield, 28, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Mullens, 31, and Sierra Snow, 28, both of Little Rock.

Spencer Barnett, 52, and Andreana Hargrove, 21, both of Little Rock.

Travis Newman, 49, and Carol O'Leary, 46, both of Sherwood.

Jeffroe Poe Jr., 29, and Jasmine Taylor, 35, both of Little Rock.

Eric Edwards, 46, and Nadia Wiley-Collins, 33, both of Alexander.

Randy Simmons, 55, and Tanisha Jewell, 48, both of Little Rock.

Caleb Denton, 27, and Monica Sanders, 24, both of Little Rock.

Kristen Carroll, 37, and Daniel Vargas Jr., 40, both of Sherwood.

Kerry Keesee, 30, and Brandi Young, 30, both of Ripley, Miss.

Ian Hennelly, 25, and Charlana Benefiel, 24, both of Little Rock.

Sandra Smith, 36, and Marsadies Hicks, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Joe Vincent, 37, and Jacquelyn Robinson, 41, both of Little Rock.

William Ritchie, 29, and Teona Ford, 34, both of Sparkman.

Joseph Klein, 77, of Fort Smith and Elisabeth Rowland, 73, of Little Rock.

Jake Chambers, 26, and Erica Dettmer-Radtke, 25, both of Sherwood.

Quintessa Hathaway, 38, of Sherwood and Chester Lucas I, 70, of Little Rock.

Treyvone Hampton, 26, and Carmille Mayfield, 27, both of Little Rock.

Jessie Thomas, 34, and Jamonyc Samuel, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Connie Manning, 73, and Lori Sander, 62, both of Jacksonville.

Maggie Biggs, 19, and Noah Rollins, 21, both of Ward.

Divorces

FILED

22-550. Allyson Shoptaw v. Michael Shoptaw.

22-551. Brandy Coco v. James Short.

22-552. Everet Starr Jr. v. Denise Starr.

22-555. Evelin Crawford v. Darius Crawford III.

22-556. William Stewart v. Sarah Stewart.

22-557. Modesto Galvez v. Doris Brocato.

GRANTED

No new cases at time of publication.