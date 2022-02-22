NWADG Players of the Week: Dillard, Lester lead teams to tournament titles

Farmington was in trouble, trailing by eight points in the second half to Harrison in the championship game of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament.

But Farmington pulled through, thanks to the hot hand of senior guard Carson Dillard.

Dillard scored 27 of her 33 points in the second half to lead the Lady Cardinals to a 79-59 victory over the Lady Goblins at Pea Ridge. The win secured the tournament title and a No. 1 seed for the Lady Cardinals in this week's 4A-North Regional Tournament.

For her effort, Dillard is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week. Matthew Lester of Eureka Springs is the boys Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"Carson was huge in that game," Farmington coach Brad Johnson said. "We were in a little foul trouble and we had to lean on her hard as a scorer and ball handler. She's such a good player."

Farmington has a handful of players who can produce points quickly, including Jenna Lawrence, the University of Arkansas commit who contributed 22 points in the win over Harrison on Saturday. Dillard helped Farmington overcome a 43-35 deficit in the third quarter then led a 12-0 run with 10 points when the Lady Cardinals blew the game open in the fourth quarter.

Dillard is a senior who averages 16 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. She attacked and scored in a variety of ways against Harrison, including four 3-pointers.

"She shoots 35 percent from the 3-point line, but she's a three-level shooter," Johnson said. "She's a scorer."

Dillard had nine points in a semifinal win over Prairie Grove. The two wins add to the momentum Farmington (29-1) will carry into the 4A Northwest Regional Tournament that begins on Wednesday at Cardinal Arena. The Lady Cardinals will play Ozark at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lester also had a big week while leading Eureka Springs to the championship in the 2A-1 District Tournament. The senior guard scored 19 points to lead the Highlanders to a 42-38 victory over Cotter in the championship game. He also had nine points in a semifinal win over Alpena.

"Matthew does it all," Eureka Springs coach Brian Rambo said. "He doesn't have to score to be a huge impact on the game. His ability to control the tempo of the game is huge, especially on the defensive end."

Lester is a four-year starter who has scored 2,011 points in his varsity career at Eureka Springs. With four more points in this week's regional tournament, he'll pass Reggie Sanchez as the all-time leading scorer for the Highlanders.