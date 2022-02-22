Dillard’s fourth-quarter profit surges to $321.2 million, net sales at $2.11 billion

Dillard's Inc.'s per-share earnings surged nearly 445% in the fourth quarter and the company was back in the black for the year that saw its continued recovery from pandemic-related losses.

Before the markets opened Tuesday, the Little Rock-based department store chain reported net income of $321 million, or $16.61 per share, for the quarter that ended Jan. 29 and includes the Christmas shopping season. In the same quarter a year ago, Dillard's earned $67 million, or $3.05 per share.

The quarter's net income included a one-time net tax benefit of $18 million.

The results beat the $11.40 per-share average earnings estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Net sales climbed 34.4% to $2.11 billion. Dillard's net sales include operations of the company's construction business, CDI Contractors LLC, as well as merchandise sales.

Dillard's shares fell $10.77, or 4.4%, on Tuesday to close at $232.92 on the New York Stock Exchange, mirroring a poor day for stocks overall. The company's shares have traded between $76.06 and $416.71 in the last year.

"We ended fiscal 2021 on a very strong note with a fourth consecutive record quarter," Dillard's chief executive William Dillard II said in the earnings report. The company's net income for the year "exceeds any annual performance in our history," he said.

The retailer returned $866 million to its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, Dillard said, while still ending the year with $717 million in cash.

Dillard's same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least one year, gained 37% over the fourth quarter of 2020. Same-store sales are considered a key indicator of a retailer's health.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, same-store sales grew 12% in 2021's fourth quarter. Also, sales of cosmetics and juniors' and children's apparel in the fourth quarter of 2021 "significantly outperformed" other merchandise categories compared to the 2019 fourth quarter.

The company didn't say how category sales' performance in 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

For fiscal 2021, Dillard's reported net income of $862.5 million, or $41.88 per share, compared to a net loss of $71.7 million, or $3.16 per share, in the prior year.

Many of the retailer's stores had to close temporarily in the first half of 2020 because of the pandemic. Stores had reopened by June 2, 2020, but operated under reduced hours.

Net income included a pre-tax gain of $24.7 million related mainly to the sale of three store properties and other one-time expenses.

The company's net sales for the fiscal year grew 51% to $6.49 billion.

Dillard's didn't report same-store sales data for fiscal 2020 because of the store closures that year, but compared to fiscal 2019, same-store sales rose 8%.

The company bought back $561 million in shares during the year under its share repurchase programs. Authorization of $112 million remains under a plan adopted in May.

Dillard's operates 250 department stores and 30 clearance centers across 29 states, as well as its e-commerce business. It will open a store next month in Orem, Utah, that will replace another location in that market, and plans to move a store this fall from a leased building in Amarillo, Texas, to a newly remodeled facility that it owns.