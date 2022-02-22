Dillard’s posts earnings, sales growth

Dillard’s Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $321.2 million.

The department store operator said it had profit of $16.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $15.68 per share.

“We ended fiscal 2021 on a very strong note with a fourth consecutive record quarter,” said Dillard’s chief executive officer William T. Dillard, II. “Our fiscal year net income of $41.88 per share exceeds any annual performance in our history. Importantly, during the year, we returned $866 million to our shareholders through dividends and share buyback, while still ending the year with $717 million in cash.”

Dillard’s posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $862.5 million, or $41.88 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.49 billion.



