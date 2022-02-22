EDITORIAL: Why we still celebrate Washington’s birthday

We never understood Presidents Day. What did we do on Monday? Celebrate all of them? Including Nixon and Buchanan and some of the milksops in between? What did Grover Cleveland do to deserve a holiday? Rutherford B. Hayes, anyone?

There are only a couple of presidents who might should be remembered on their birthdays. Perhaps only the ones who 1. helped create the Union, and 2. helped preserve the Union. After all, we aren't celebrating kings. Only honoring public servants.

So Monday, while providing many Americans with a three-day weekend, wasn't the birthday of any United States president. Today is George Washington's birthday.

Well, not really.

George Washington wasn't born on Feb. 22. When he was born in 1732, the date on the calendar said Feb. 11, and his birthday would only become Feb. 22 in 1752, when the English-speaking world switched from the old Julian to the current Gregorian calendar, skipping 11 days.

At the time, some folks were inclined to protest against the change. Because the powers that be were taking 11 days from their lives! Who says an uninformed populace is a new phenomenon?

In today's political environment--see the school board recall election in San Francisco, and the reasons for it--a celebration of George Washington might be especially needed. Just to remind us of how this nation was put together, and who put it together. Flaws and all. And we mean that about the country and the men who stitched it together.

Flawed as they were, the Founders still put together "the most wonderful work ever struck off at a given time by the brain and purpose of man." And that was William Gladstone, a British politician.

G. Washington was the first among equals. Although a lot of myth has grown around him in the (many) years after his death, he was the indispensable man.

The musical/play/phenomenon "Hamilton" was in Little Rock this month, and the writers got Washington's predicament right: "We are out-gunned/Out-manned/Out-numbered, out-planned!"

How many other generals would have taken a look at the continental army, before it was the Continental Army, and put his neck on the line to lead them against the best military operation the world had ever known? It was laughable. For the other side.

For the American side, it was a disaster in waiting. Actually, many disasters. Washington lost New York. Washington lost Philadelphia. He would beg the states for more men and supplies, but the worse things got, the more the states wanted to keep their own troops close to home.

So Washington was constantly on the run. He told an aide, as the British closed in at one point: "My neck does not feel as though it was made for a halter."

That is, he would be hanged, if caught. That would be the matter of course for traitors to the king.

Still, he took control. And retreated and retreated and retreated until he caught the British.

Would another general have put up with the hesitancies of the state governments? Would another general have put up with the miserliness of the Congress? Would another general have put up with the back-stabbing of his generals? Would another general have put up with the egos among his officer corps?

Indispensable.

And then, after the British had surrendered in Yorktown--with an assist by the French--he'd walk away from power. And hand the government to the civilians. Who couldn't make it work.

He'd be called back again, this time to oversee the Constitutional Convention, which wasn't supposed to be one. Citizen Washington didn't say much, but his presence kept the warring factions from getting out of control. Eventually, the Founders would find their compromises and put together the Constitution. Which governs the United States to this day.

Then Washington would walk away from power again. Only to come back when his country needed a president.

Then he'd walk away again, after two terms. No wonder he'd be called the American Cincinnatus. Even the king of England was said to have been amazed that Washington would turn away from power so easily. But now that the nation had its footing, he could retire--and show later generations how a peaceful transfer of political power should work.

Indispensable.

Author and historian John Ferling once wrote that George Washington may have never had a true friend. He wouldn't allow people to get close to him. He was paternal, not fraternal.

Early in his life, he decided to listen rather than talk, especially when surrounded by better educated, or at least better credentialed, people who tended to gravitate toward Congress. He came across as aloof. He came across as cold. Abigail Adams once said, after meeting Washington for the first time, that he was a man of "dignity which forbids familiarity."

We're not kidding when we say, in one of the biographies of the man, one of the chapters is titled: "The birth of Mr. Washington." Which makes it sound as though he was born with a powdered wig.

His gravity was an acquired characteristic. He spent the young part of his life practicing for the old part. That is, he copied out rules by which gentlemen conducted themselves, and put those ideas into practice. (First rule: "Every action done in company ought to be done with some sign of respect to those that are present.") If he was a red-blooded American with impulses, he'd control those impulses and, instead of fighting among the people and factions around him, he'd listen to them and make his best decision. Doubtless with a frown.

But if he'd been as easily approachable as a Franklin, would his generals have taken him seriously enough in the rough times? If he'd been as hot-headed and free-speaking as his top aide Hamilton, would all sides have rallied around his leadership at the Convention? If he'd been as ambitious as a Jefferson, would he have walked away from power all those times?

There was a reason he kept having to do things first: Nobody else could. And he would be noted as being first in war, first in peace, first in the hearts of his countrymen.

Naysayers and the cancel culture spreading across the country today, like a cancer, would cancel George Washington, because he was a man of his time. They'd also cancel Abraham Lincoln and many others. They don't seem to realize that there are only a few indispensable people in American history, who come around just as needed, and although imperfect themselves, make this Union more perfect. And continue to do so, let's pray.

We recognize his birth today mainly because he helped birth this nation, and was instrumental in doing so at most of the early points. And he deserves much of the recognition for there being a United States of America today.