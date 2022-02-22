Electric vehicle maker Envirotech to build factory at Osceola, creating 800 jobs

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc., maker of electric vehicles said Tuesday it has chosen a site in Osceola for a new factory.

Envirotech purchased a 580,000 square foot facility at 1425 Ohlendorf Road, and said that hiring for the facility will start immediately. A news release said the manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 800 jobs.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have chosen Osceola as the home of our first U.S.-based manufacturing facility, backed with the support of the Great River Economic Development Foundation and the state of Arkansas,” said Phillip Oldridge, Envirotech’s chief executive officer. “We are confident that Osceola has the perfect business climate and local workforce to allow us to see growth and success in the region as the state’s first commercial electric vehicle manufacturer. This, and the plant’s location near the Mississippi River with access to the port of Osceola, will be vital as we position EVT to bring new innovation and technology advancements to the state.”

Envirotech bought the existing building from Osceola and plans to use it for outfitting and shipment of its imported vehicles. The facility will be converted into a full manufacturing operation, the company said. The company said the total cost of the project is estimated at $80 million within five years.

Clif Chitwood, President of the Great River Economic Development Foundation said the foundation has been focused on diversifying the economic profile of Mississippi County by attracting companies from new industries.

“Envirotech has a long history of producing purpose-built electric trucks and vans, and we believe the Company will be a valuable addition to the area, bringing a combination of employment opportunities, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” Chitwood said.

The Company said it currently produces three products: electric trucks, electric vans and electric cutaway vans.



