Farmington man arrested in connection with wife’s shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Farmington man has been arrested on a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of his wife on May 28.

Jason Dunigan, 39, was booked into the Washington County jail at 9:06 a.m. Saturday and released at 3:54 p.m. Sunday on a $250,000 bond.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said he had requested no bond be set, but District Court Judge Terra Stephenson set Dunigan's bond.

Police were called to a report of a dead woman inside a car on Arkansas 16 west of Fayetteville around 10 p.m. May 28. An Arkansas State Police trooper arrived at the location and talked with Dunigan, who identified the woman as his wife, 36-year-old Amber Dunigan.

Dunigan told police he had met his wife at that spot earlier in the evening because he was having car trouble and called her for help, according to a probable cause affidavit. Dunigan said after they met, he left his wife there and drove home. He said he later became concerned when his wife didn't arrive home and made multiple calls to her, but could not contact her. Dunigan said he called his parents and drove with them to the spot where he had left his wife, and he found her dead in her car.

Investigators said in the affidavit they found Amber Dunigan had a gunshot wound to the head. They found cash and other valuables inside the vehicle, leading them to believe it was not a robbery.

Investigators found a small piece of neon green fabric while examining the head wound that appeared to be similar to fabric on work shirts used by Dunigan. Investigators sent the fabric and one of Dunigan's work shirts to the FBI for analysis, according to the affidavit, and "the fibers recovered from the victim were consistent with having originated from the defendant's work shirt." In the affidavit, police say they believe one of Dunigan's work shirts was used to muffle the sound of a gunshot.

A search warrant was obtained for Dunigan's residence and a surveillance system at the residence was seized and analyzed. The system showed complete footage of the residence from days before and after the shooting with the exception of the time between 6:22 p.m. and 8:26 p.m. on the night of the shooting.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for the vehicle Dunigan was driving the night of the shooting and removed the car's "infotainment center" for analysis. The system includes navigation logs, location data and functions within the car such as gear shifts, door openings and closings and phone connections. The vehicle showed no malfunction codes and was parked near the Lake Wedington boat ramp, just east of the spot where the victim was found, at 7 p.m. the night of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The analysis showed at 7:07 p.m., the vehicle moved to the location where the victim was found and remained there until 7:57 p.m. The vehicle left that location and was driven to Dunigan's residence, reaching a top speed of 88 mph and driving at speeds over 70 mph for long intervals. The information gathered from the vehicle also showed Dunigan had arrived home at 8:25 p.m. on the night of the shooting, one minute before the surveillance video resumed.

Investigators questioned Dunigan's roommate and live-in babysitter, Mirella Derkinderin, who said she and Dunigan were involved in a sexual relationship and Dunigan's wife was aware of it, according to the affidavit.

Investigators spoke with another person who had spoken with Dunigan. According to the affidavit, Dunigan complained that his wife's place of business would not release her life insurance to him. Dunigan said he was the "number one suspect" but said it would come out that his wife had actually been killed by a hunter in the area. Amber Dunigan had a $300,000 life insurance policy with her husband and her son listed as beneficiaries.