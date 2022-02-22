Filing for state, federal offices in Arkansas to begin

Arkansas' election year officially kicks off this week, with hundreds of candidates for state and federal officials filing paperwork to make their bids official.

The one-week filing period begins at the state Capitol at noon Tuesday, marking the start of an election season that's been well under way for more than a year for many candidates.

This year's election marks an open governor's race, with Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson unable to seek reelection because of term limits. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has been running for more than a year for the office and has more than $7 million in the bank. Several Democrats are also seeking their party's nomination in the May primary.

Arkansas' election season also features several potentially heated GOP primaries, including a crowded race for lieutenant governor and Sen. John Boozman fending off challenges in his reelection bid.

All 100 state House and 35 state Senate seats will be up for election because of redistricting.

Republicans control both chambers of Arkansas' Legislature, all statewide offices and every seat in the state's congressional delegation.











