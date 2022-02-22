Filing period starts today for candidates

Filing for primary and nonpartisan elections for public offices begins at noon today.

Jefferson County residents filing for office may do so at the Jefferson County Courthouse. The filing period begins at noon for party primaries and 3 p.m. for nonpartisan races.

The filing period for both ends March 1 at those respective times.

Early voting for the preferential primary election begins May 9 and ends May 23. Voting times during that period are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (with the exception of 5 p.m. May 23) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The deadline to apply to register to vote is April 25. The preferential primary, nonpartisan general election and annual school election day, if the latter is held in May, is May 24.

The general primary election and annual school runoff election, if the latter was held in May, is scheduled for June 21. The deadline to apply to register to vote for these elections is May 23.