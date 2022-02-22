Follow live: No. 18 Arkansas leads Florida at half

Half - Arkansas 37, Florida 34

The Razorbacks survived an early punch from the Gators that saw them knock down their first four threes, and Arkansas has a lead at the break in Gainesville, where it has not won since 1995.

JD Notae led the way in the first half with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in his 19 minutes. He is 4 of 9 from the floor and 1 of 2 from deep, pushing him to 9 of his last 17 beyond the arc.

Davonte Davis provided a big boost off the bench again. He scored 8 points on 3 of 4 shooting, including 2 of 2 from deep.

He is 8 of his last 14 from three. Davis also handed out a pair of assists, and Arkansas was plus-8 in his 11 minutes on the floor.

Jaylin Williams and Stanley Umude pitched in 6 points apiece, and Williams grabbed 4 rebounds and took 2 charges. He has now taken 43 charges this season.

Au'Diese Toney added four points.

Colin Castleton (11) and Tyree Appleby (9) scored 20 of the Gators' points in the half on 8 of 14 shooting. Appleby, though, has not hit a shot since the 8:20 mark of the half.

Arkansas put together runs of 6-0, 8-0, 7-0 and 7-0 before halftime. Those kinds of spurts are huge in any game, but especially on the road.

The Razorbacks shot 46.7% from the floor and 4 of 9 from deep. Florida hit 43.3% of its looks and 7 of 16 attempts from three-point range.

3:03, 1H - Arkansas 36, Florida 30

Really nice offensive stretch there for the Razorbacks.

JD Notae just drove the lane and finished a runner in the lane through contact. He will be at the line when play resumes.

Notae has a team-high 9 points, Davonte Davis has 8 on a pair of threes and a layup, and Jaylin Williams has 6 points and 4 rebounds. Stanley Umude has six points, too.

Au'Diese Toney got a layup to drop assisted by Williams. He had been 2 of his last 19 inside the arc before that bucket.

Florida is now shooting 39.3% from the floor after a hot start.

6:54, 1H - Arkansas 23, Florida 23

Davonte Davis continues to shoot the ball exceptionally well from deep. He just knocked down another three to push himself to 8 of his last 14 beyond the arc.

Davis has six points and two assists so far.

Arkansas has led by as many as four points following an 8-0 run punctuated by a Stanley Umude dunk. He also made 2 of 3 free throws after being hit shooting a three.

The Razorbacks are 3 of 9 on layups, according to StatBroadcast.

For Florida, Tyree Appleby leads with nine points on three made threes. Colin Castleton has five points and the Gators are minus-3 with him on the floor.

11:32, 1H - Florida 14, Arkansas 13

It should not fly under the radar that this team has become really good at handling opponents' runs and hot starts.

The Gators led by as many as eight early, but the Razorbacks have answered in a mature way on the road. Jaylin Williams and JD Notae – combined 4 of 6 shooting – each have four points and Davonte Davis just hit a left-wing three.

Davis is now 7 of his last 13 from deep. Williams also took his 42nd charge of the season and has three rebounds just over eight minutes in.

15:09, 1H - Florida 12, Arkansas 6

The Gators have opened the night sizzling from three-point range.

Tyree Appleby, who scored 26 points in a win over Auburn last weekend, hit back-to-back threes to begin the game, then Anthony Duruji and Phlandrous Fleming added one of their own. Florida is 4 of 6 from deep.

JD Notae blocked one of the misses.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is 2 of 7 from the floor and 0 of 3 from three. Au'Diese Toney made two free throws after a great cut and find by Jaylin Williams. Williams added a layup on a great post-up move in which he spun baseline away from a help defender.

Notae has the other field goal for the Razorbacks.

Davonte Davis will check in when play resumes.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Notae enters play tonight No. 2 in the SEC in scoring at 18.5 points per game, trailing Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. (19.5). He scored 13 points against Tennessee last weekend and fouled out in the second half.

Notae is 8 of 16 from three-point range in the last three games, which follows a 3-of-15 stretch against Mississippi State and Auburn.

Williams recorded a 13-point, 16-rebound double-double against the Volunteers. It was his ninth double-double in the last 13 games. He ranks 16th nationally in defensive rebound percentage, according to KenPom data, and No. 2 in SEC games.

In the Razorbacks’ seven road games, Umude is averaging 15.7 points on 55.6% from the floor. He is shooting 55.9% from three in road venues compared to 27.7% in Fayetteville.

Toney is 2 of 17 on two-point attempts in Arkansas’ last three games. He was, however, solid defensively against Tennessee, holding Vols players to 5 of 15 from the floor as the primary defender.

Davonte Davis, who has played off the bench each game since Jan. 8, is 6 of 12 from distance in the last four games. He has scored in double figures twice in that span.

Davis is second on the team in offensive rebounds (20) in SEC play.

The Razorbacks rank first in defensive efficiency in conference games (89.2), according to KenPom. Auburn is No. 2 at 95.2.

Florida’s starters: Tyree Appleby, Myreon Jones, Phlandrous Fleming, Anthony Duruji and Colin Castleton.

The Gators have won their last 14 home games against Arkansas. The Razorbacks last won in Gainesville in February 1995.

Appleby scored a season-high 26 points in the Gators’ upset of then-No. 2 Auburn last Saturday and matched a season-high with 5 made threes on 10 attempts. He had scored three points total in the previous two games.

Appleby has assisted on 35.0% of the team’s scores when in the lineup in SEC play, per KenPom.

Castleton is averaging 16.4 points in the last five games after missing six in a row from Jan. 19-Feb. 2. He finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals against the Tigers over the weekend.

Castleton ranks in the top 10, according to KenPom, in block percentage and offensive and defensive rebound rate.

Jones has hit a team-best 33 threes on 85 attempts in conference games. That 38.8% clip ranks 14th among players in the league.

Florida leads the SEC in percentage of shots taken from three-point range at 51.2%. The Gators have knocked down perimeter jumpers at a 29.7% rate, which ranks 10th in the SEC, but are No. 2 in two-point field goal percentage at 53.6%.