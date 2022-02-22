Gainesville Gator grip; Host Florida hasn’t been kind to Arkansas

No. 18 Arkansas men at Florida

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 21-6, 10-4 SEC; Florida 17-10, 7-7

SERIES Florida leads 26-13

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN2

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

FLORIDA

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Tyree Appleby, 6-1, Sr.10.72.1

G Phlandrous Fleming, 6-5, Sr.10.14.1

G Myreon Jones, 6-3, Sr. 9.22.8

F Colin Castleton, 6-11, Sr.15.79.1

C Anthony Duruji, 6-7, Sr.8.84.1

COACH Mike White (140-85 in sevens seasons at Florida, 241-125 in 11 seasons overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.PPGRPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.18.54.4

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr.11.14.6

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.10.39.6

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.10.35.5

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.3.72.4

COACH Eric Musselman (66-25 in three seasons at Arkansas, 176-59 in seven seasons overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

FloridaArkansas

74.4Points for78.1

63.1Points against67.8

2.8Rebound margin4.8

4.8Turnover margin2.9

43.6FG pct.44.5

34.83-pt pct.31.4

71.1FT pct.74.1

CHALK TALK Arkansas’ Davonte Davis and Florida’s Tyree Appleby, both from Jacksonville, led their teams in scoring last season when the Razorbacks beat the Gators 75-64 in Walton Arena. Davis scored 18 points and Appleby 16 … Appleby had a career-high 26 points in Florida 63-62 victory over No. 2 Auburn last week … Davis is averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists off the bench … The Gators are 16-3 in their last 19 games against the Razorbacks … Arkansas is 4-3 in SEC road games … Jaylin Williams is averaging 13.1 rebounds, 10.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals in the last 15 games for the Razorbacks … Florida Coach Mike White is 8-2 against Arkansas, including 4-0 at home … In the last six games, Gators guard Myreon Jones has hit 20 of 39 three-pointers (51.3%) … JD Notae is averaging 2.4 steals to lead the SEC and rank 12th nationally … Former Arkansas player and women’s basketball coach Jimmy Dykes will be the color analyst on ESPN2’s telecast. Karl Ravech will be the play-by play announcer.

— Bob Holt

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team has won in 12 of 13 visiting SEC venues since 2015 and at nine in Eric Musselman's three seasons as coach.

Florida is the lone exception -- and Arkansas' drought in Gainesville has become the Sahara Desert of the SEC.

When the No. 18 Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4) play Florida (17-10, 7-7) at 6 Central tonight in Exactech Arena, they'll be trying for their first road victory against the Gators in 27 seasons.

Arkansas has lost 14 consecutive games at Florida since the defending national champion Razorbacks, led by 20 points from Corliss Williamson and 17 from Clint McDaniel, beat the Gators 94-85 in Gainesville on Feb. 28, 1995.

Florida Coach Mike White, 44, was a senior at New Orleans Jesuit High School.

Billy Donovan, who has his name on the Exactech Arena court and is now coach of the NBA's Chicago Bulls, led the Gators to their first 10 home victories over the Razorbacks.

White, in seventh season at Florida, is 4-0 against Arkansas in Gainesville.

"It'll end at some point for sure," White said of Florida's home winning streak in a series it leads 26-13. "Arkansas is a high-level program.

"That's a surprising stat. Sometimes you'll come across stats in this league that are just really hard to believe. With us, that's just no factor in this game.

"We're talking about a team [in Arkansas] that's probably playing better than anyone else in our league right now."

The Razorbacks have won 11 of their last 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch 68-67 at Alabama. They beat No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in Walton Arena two weeks ago and beat No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 at home last Saturday.

"They're capable of beating anyone on any single night," White said. "They're an NCAA Tournament team that I think has got a chance to make a run.

"We're focused on trying to get a quality shot and get a stop."

The closest the Razorbacks have come to ending their losing streak at Florida was in 2015 when the Gators had a controversial 57-56 victory in Donovan's final game against Arkansas.

Florida guard Michael Frazier hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to erase a 56-55 Arkansas lead after Razorbacks forward Alandise Harris was called for a foul by official Mike Hampton on a blocked shot.

Harris appeared to get all ball with his left hand and not much body contact in a game in which there were a combined 19 fouls called.

Mike Anderson, Arkansas' coach at the time, was highly critical in his postgame news conference of Harris being whistled for the foul -- and called out Hampton by name -- but he wasn't reprimanded or fined by the SEC office in an indication he had a legitimate complaint.

"All you've got to do is look at the replay," Anderson said after the game. "There's no way that was a foul. For it to end that way, I was really disappointed."

Hampton has worked only seven Arkansas games since being criticized by Anderson according to Hogstats.com. He didn't work another Arkansas game during the 2014-15 season or any in the 2015-16 season. His only SEC game involving the Razorbacks since 2015 was Arkansas' 99-69 victory over Georgia last season.

The most recent Arkansas game Hampton worked was this season when Hofstra beat the Razorbacks 89-81 in North Little Rock.

Losing to Hofstra was part of a 1-5 stretch that dropped Arkansas to 10-5, but the Razorbacks have rallied behind stellar defense.

In the Razorbacks' last 12 games they've held opponents to 36.4% shooting, 26.3% on three-pointers, 61.1 points and forced an average of 16.8 turnovers.

"They're defending as well as anyone in our league," White said. "Arguably the best defense in our league, in the best defensive conference in the country.

"I think they're consistently committed. They're connected. They've got very good individual on-ball defenders, of course.

"They swarm to the basketball. They're very sound. They've got really good length on the wings. They've got speed and quickness and length at the guard positions.

"I'm sure they take pride in it. It's a very good defensive program and this team in particular is elite."

No current Razorback had been born when Florida started its home winning streak against Arkansas with a 75-62 victory on Jan. 5, 1997.

"Every game is just a basketball game to us, so we're not going to think about that," Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said. "We're not the teams before that went there.

"We're going to go into that game confident and ready to play and just be energetic as a team."

A good sign for Arkansas might be that for the first time since the 1995 game at Florida when they were ranked No. 7, Arkansas is ranked and the Gators are not.

"We're just going to continue to play," Razorbacks sophomore guard Davonte Davis said. "We look one game ahead. Florida is next.

"We play them away, and that's something we want to focus on and continue to be smart and look at our scout and make sure everyone knows it. Just try to go down there and get a road win."

Arkansas is 4-3 in SEC road games and has won four of its last five.

Florida is 12-3 at home, including a shocking 69-54 loss to Texas Southern when the Tigers came into the game 0-7 and the Gators were ranked No. 16. Other home losses for Florida were to Alabama 83-70 and LSU 64-58.

The Gators have won seven in a row at home since losing to LSU, and they come into tonight's game off a 63-62 victory over No. 2 Auburn on Saturday in Exactech Arena.

"We understand going to Florida, the way they played in a win against Auburn, is going to be a very, very difficult place," Musselman said on Arkansas' postgame radio show after the Razorbacks beat Tennessee.

"It gave us confidence moving forward to the next game and the rest of the season," Florida senior guard Phlandrous Fleming said of beating Auburn. "We've got a lot of big opportunities coming up. We're feeling good going into [tonight]."

Fleming, a graduate transfer who played the previous four seasons at Charleston Southern, had no idea about the Gators' home winning streak against the Razorbacks until he was asked about it Monday by a reporter from Arkansas.

"That's news to me," Fleming said. "I'm not trying to harp on streaks or whatever. But I hope we can keep it going."