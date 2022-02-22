Gators, Appleby clicking

FAYETTEVILLE -- Florida's offense tonight against the University of Arkansas will be directed by a senior from Jacksonville.

That's the Jacksonville in Arkansas, not the city in Florida.

Tyree Appleby, the Gators' starting senior point guard, played at Jacksonville High School.

"Tyree's great," Florida Coach Mike White said. "I love him. A very emotional, competitive, hard-working, tough kid."

Appleby, in his third season at Florida after playing two years at Cleveland State, is listed at 6-1 and 163 pounds.

"When you talk about toughness, a lot of people are quick to think about bigger, stronger, more physically-imposing guys," White said. "This guy is pound for pound incredibly tough.

"He leaves it all out on the floor every night, and he's had some big games for us, of course. I'm proud that late in his senior year, he's playing the best basketball of his career."

Appleby, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds, led the Gators with 26 points in their 63-62 victory over No. 2 Auburn on Saturday.

"He's one of our biggest pieces," Florida senior guard Phlandrous Fleming said. "He's a big-time, big-time, big-time player. A vocal leader. He's been playing great.

"We lean on him for energy, we lean on him for a lot of stuff offensively and defensively. He works very, very hard. I'm so proud of App and the dude he's become."

Appleby led Florida with 16 points last season when the Razorbacks beat the Gators 75-64 in Walton Arena.

"He's become a true point guard over time, as opposed to a guy that was a combo and pretty good at a couple positions," White said. "He's become a really good point guard offensively and defensively.

"He's done a good job leading this crew. When he's vocal, guys listen. He's definitely made an impact on this program here these last three years."

White previously coached Raheem Appleby, Tyree's older brother, at Louisiana Tech.

Raheem Appleby scored 1,770 points in four seasons playing for White -- including 23 as a freshman against Arkansas when the Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs 77-63 during the 2011-12 season.

"Tyree's a confident guy," White said. "His older brother was as well. He's got some swagger to him."

Honor for Williams

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, a 6-10 sophomore from Fort Smith, shared SEC player of the week honors with Vanderbilt junior guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the conference office announced Monday.

Williams averaged 13.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Arkansas' victories at Missouri (76-57) and over No. 16 Tennessee (58-48) in Walton Arena. He had a career-high 16 rebounds against Tennessee and drew four charges.

It was the second time this season Williams has been SEC co-player of the week. He also shared the honor with Auburn forward Walker Kessler on Jan. 24 after Williams averaged 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals in victories over South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Rise in rankings

Arkansas moved up to No. 18 in Monday's Associated Press poll from No. 23.

All 61 voters had the Razorbacks on their ballot after 17 didn't vote for Arkansas last week.

The highest ranking for the Razorbacks on Monday was No. 13 and the lowest was No. 25.

Williams' charges

Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming said the Gators are well aware that Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams has drawn 41 charges.

"We're still going to be aggressive," Fleming said of going to the basket knowing Williams could be waiting to absorb contact in the lane. "But we're going to be aggressively smart."

Gators Coach Mike White said Williams moves well laterally to be positioned to take charges and "he sniffs them out."

White said Williams has "no regard for his body" to take so many charges.

"I mean that obviously in a positive way," White said. "He's all over the floor defensively. One of the better defenders in the country. He's an anchor down there for them."

Pro Hogs

The crowd in Walton Arena for the Arkansas-Tennessee game included several Razorbacks now playing in the NBA or G League, including Bobby Portis (Bucks), Moses Moody (Warriors), Daniel Gafford (Wizards), Isaiah Joe (76ers), Mason Jones (Lakers G League) and Justin Smith (Raptors G League).

The players returned to Fayetteville during the NBA's All-Star Game break over the weekend.

"You can look through every program in the country, there's nobody that had as many pros [back on campus] as we did," said Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, a former NBA coach. "Guys want to come back here. And I talked to all of them."

Musselman didn't coach Gafford or Portis, who held the NBA championship trophy when the pro Razorbacks were introduced to the crowd and called the Hogs during a timeout in the first half.

"We need that. We want that," Musselman said of interaction with former Razorbacks. "We want guys who want to come back here when they have an opportunity."

Musselman, in his third season at Arkansas, said he and his staff have made it a priority to reach out to former Razorbacks from all eras and invite them to be part of the program.

"I feel really fortunate that all those guys came back and wanted to be here for this game because I've been around NBA guys," Musselman said. "I can promise you, 95% of NBA players are not going back to where they went to college [during a break]. "These guys aren't in the Bahamas or wherever. They're here watching a game and helping support our guys."

Jones, Joe, Moody and Gafford and Smith took turns introducing Arkansas' starting lineup.

"I thought it was really cool," Musselman said. "It was my idea, so I hope it was good."