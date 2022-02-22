Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Georgia Tech DE transfer looking to visit Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:40 a.m.
Georgia Tech's Jordan Domineck reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck is planning to visit Arkansas after receiving an offer on Monday. 

Domineck, 6-3, 235 pounds, had 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 deflected pass while starting 8 games and playing 12 as a junior. 

He announced his intent to transfer on Feb. 19 and has since added offers from Auburn, Iowa State, Penn State, Central Florida, South Florida and other programs. 

As a redshirt sophomore, he recorded a 15.2% pressure rate, according to ESPN. That figure ranked eighth among defensive players at Power 5 schools.

Domineck said he is talking to defensive line coach Deke Adams and assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones and has plans to visit Fayetteville in March. 

He had 103 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and 2 deflected passes in his time at Georgia Tech. 

Domineck was an ESPN 3-star prospect out of Lakeland (Fla.) George Jenkins in 2018. He chose Georgia Tech over Iowa State, Vanderbilt, South Florida, Syracuse, Marshall, UCF and other schools. 

He graduated in December with a degree in business and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

