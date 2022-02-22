Guest writer: This is dope

Fans of Olympic figure skating were caught up in an imaginary triple axel, turning slowly. We waited in suspended animation, not knowing when we would drop onto hard ice. Who put us up there in that goofy dither, where the descent on the 17th was certainly not like a feather?

Don't blame Canada, not this time. Blame Russia. That's what Brian Boitano did. And he might be on target, if he blamed Russian coaches, because Russia has already been caught jacking up their athletes to give them a sharper performance edge. Boitano told NBC that Russia's continual use of dope does not live up to Olympic ideals.

With her drug use alleged, why did the 15-year-old skater, Kamila Valieva, get slipped a hall pass to compete? In the United States, this minor's parents would sue her coaches. Her coaches would be prosecuted. The skater would be handed a cold tater and told to wait four years for Italy.

That would be the case for any skater from any other terrible NATO country that Putin despises. China might try to get away with anything, like Russia. But if you skate for China and fall, watch out! The government can round up your siblings, not for a trip to Disneyland. Might send them up to Buddy Russia for 10 in the old Gulag Archipelago. There is always that kind of vacation waiting for you, in Communist Paradise.

There are painful facts about the Valieva dilemma that are hidden. The arbitration committee said that prohibiting her to skate would do her irreparable harm. Irreparable was a bit melodramatic, but they chose to show her mercy, which they have not done for other doping athletes. Even so, it appears that the irreparable harm has been done to the child, anyway, before Beijing.

If she were not subject to punishment, she might have left the games. It appears that responsibility hit her from the backside, and she was made to bear it without support from her coaches, all trying to cover their own mistakes. They could not be bothered with her meltdown, but the world saw how they gave her the brush-off. If her Russian coaches administered dope to Valieva, will they ever be held accountable?

We saw the hissy fit pitched by the Russian silver medalist, Alexandra Trusova, who lamented that she hated the sport as she came off the ice. By that time, everyone could see there was an elephant on the ice.

It was really screwy how competitors from all countries were forced to sacrifice just because Russia doped an athlete. This doping is not a one-time faux pas; it is standard operating procedure for the Russian Olympic training program, yet some brick-head idiots were allowed to rule cart blanche over the event.

Do you really want a skater to fly through the air, spin in multiple revolutions in a fluttering, sequined leotard, and land perfectly, if she has to take dope to do it?

If we are that stupid, adoring fantastic feats where honesty means nada, then we might as well just trash the universe pronto. Just open wide the gate so all athletes shoot up to ace a few good years, until they go flying apart at the seams.

Holly Hunt lives in Scott.