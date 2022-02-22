



Happy birthday (Feb. 22): Wisdom seekers will consult you. You bring peace to people by responding with empathy and compassion in addition to your logical answers. Your help will solve a major dilemma, allowing everyone to move on to brighter futures.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Is it possible to go an entire day without saying "I"? You bet. You'll jump at the chance to put others first. And paradoxically, your selflessness will benefit you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Doing a job the standard way and doing it your way might be two completely different things. Nevertheless, if you show a lot of heart and your intention is pure, your way will eventually catch on and become the norm.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Enjoy your instant rapport with leaders and powerful people — they certainly will. People envy you because you can talk freely and equally with people from all walks of life. You'll use this talent for the good of your team.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You have both intelligence and common sense in abundance. As part of your role, you will gather information from various sources and present it in a way that is valuable to all involved.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Gifts cause conflicting feelings. While you enjoy seeing what someone has planned for you, you also wonder what their motives are. Such gestures bind you to the giver, so you don't take them lightly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Despite your love of security, you also crave glamour. Today's risk is enough to entice you, and you may find that you move faster than you thought possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People who feel comfortable are more open and generous than those on the defensive. As a result of your warmth, wit and kindness, people let their guard down, which will benefit you greatly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Excitement is in the air. However, this isn't a free ride. You'll have to earn this thrill. To begin with, you have to pay attention, learn the ropes and follow the leader.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's peaceful to bask in the sunshine of your mind. The connections you make will be energetic and curious. Eventually, you'll wonder what they want from you. Assume the best. Today, you're just fun to be around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rethink how you organize your workspace. Even though you've changed things several times, it's still not right. Noise matters. Lighting matters even more. It might be time to call in the pros.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you do all you can to make sure a relationship works, it worsens. Calm down. You are just trying too hard. Don't try at all and you will love how things work out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The current state of affairs is merely a passing occurrence. It would be a waste of time to dwell on the unsatisfactory bits since they will either resolve themselves or become moot. The present will not be the future.

LUNAR ANTICS

Like a bored child looking for a playmate, Scorpio moon tugs at Uranus, trines Jupiter and squares Saturn, offering us brief distractions that don’t quite serve their intended purpose. Maybe it’s better than no interactions. At least such diversions can lead us to seek more lasting solutions — the sort that usually come from helping others.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Any comment on the numerology of the day? 02/22/2022 is not a perfect row of twos, but as close as we’ll get for two hundred years, right?”

A: The 22nd day of the second month of the year 2022 cuts an impressive numerological silhouette. Some numerology purists would add all the numbers together until but one digit is left, and that digit would be a 3. (All the 2s add up to 12, then 1+2 = 3.) However, with such prevalent two action, it seems a shame not to honor the numerology of two.

There is no harmony without two. It is the number of resonance and interdependence. It is the birth of rhythm as it is the bare minimum necessary to start a pattern. Two is movement, sometimes a beginning and an end, but more often a beginning and a potential for exponential growth.

But for all its potential, it’s somehow unfinished. As the famous song written by Harry Nilsson suggests, “Two can be as bad as one, it’s the loneliest number since the number one.” Two is an invitation to begin, an emotion extended, hope floating, beautiful in its unresolve. The possibilities are endless.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Hollywood royalty Drew Barrymore grew up in the spotlight — a difficult proposition for highly sensitive Pisces people. However, her trials have only served to deepen her understanding of the connections between people. This Pisces film producer, director and award-winning actress has enlarged her idea of family to include the entire entertainment industry of artists.



