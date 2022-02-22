• Jill Maloney of Portsmouth, N.H., said she didn't mean to create a backyard battle royal, but her 8-year-old son's tree house has neighbors fuming and the Board of Adjustment wanting the 25-foot-long, 8-foot-high structure moved because of its view-blocking size.

• Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin of New York tested positive for covid-19 just days after attending the state Democratic convention that included Gov. Kathy Hochul and Hillary Clinton, but no other infections have been traced to the event.

• John Miller, a deputy commissioner for the New York Police Department, said, "Imagine a bottomless ATM that was free, and just spit out cash," as a group of Brooklyn gang members stands accused of using stolen identities to score $4.3 million in covid-19 unemployment money.

• David Henderson, former assistant chief deputy of the Knox County, Tenn., sheriff's office, was charged with fraud after prosecutors say he used office cash and a narcotics-unit credit card to buy $138,000 worth of Apple products over seven years.

• Jason Jensen of Missouri's Department of Conservation said progress is evident in the effort to eliminate feral hogs from the state, with 9,857 of the invasive, destructive animals culled last year to bring the total since 2016 to 54,000.

• Steve Rider of Alabama's Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division singled out carp in the Tennessee River system as his state became eligible for federal funding of as much as $100,000 a year to fight invasive aquatic species and plants such as Cuban bulrush on the Tombigbee River.

• Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of Louisiana said "I was disgusted" and "It's unacceptable" as he told the Governor's Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement that he spotted a mattress, rolls of shrink-wrap and cans along a highway as he drove to the group's first meeting.

• William Degel, owner of Uncle Jack's in Roswell, Ga., said better locks were installed after the first theft, but a burglar returned and cut them off, with warrants accusing a new hire at the steakhouse of helping himself to $15,000 worth of Kobe and Wagyu beef, ahi tuna and 20-inch "Fred Flintstone racks of beef."